Minority demands security review of Ghana-Colombia visa waiver and port deals

The Minority Caucus on Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee is demanding an immediate suspension of Ghana’s bilateral visa-waiver arrangement and maritime cooperation agreement with Colombia.

The Caucus says the agreements must undergo a comprehensive national-security review before they are allowed to remain in operation.

The demand follows growing concerns over large-scale cocaine seizures linked to Ghana under the current administration.

In a statement signed by the Ranking Member of the Foreign Affairs Committee, Samuel A. Jinapor, the Minority described the recent seizures as unprecedented in Ghana’s history.

The Caucus said the developing relationship between Ghana and Colombia had therefore become a matter of immediate national-security concern.

Earlier this year, Ghana entered into a mutual visa-waiver arrangement with Colombia. Government also concluded a maritime trade agreement to link the Port of Tema with the Port of Cartagena.

The Minority argues that the arrangements require closer scrutiny because of Colombia’s role in the global cocaine trade.

It cited the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime’s World Drug Report 2026, which identifies Colombia as the world’s leading departure country for cocaine shipments, with most of the consignments trafficked by sea.

The Caucus also referenced a September 29 JoyNews report which said Belgian authorities ranked Ghana as the fifth-largest country of origin for cocaine seized at the Port of Antwerp.

It said Ghana was the only African country and the only country outside Southern and Central America among the top five.

The Minority said this development was troubling, particularly as multi-tonne cocaine consignments linked to Ghana continue to be intercepted both locally and internationally.

Against this backdrop, it is calling for the suspension of both the visa-waiver arrangement and maritime and port cooperation with Colombia.

It also wants the entire framework, including the visa-waiver agreement, submitted to Parliament for a comprehensive security review.

The Minority’s demand comes as Parliament faces renewed pressure over concerns about Ghana’s alleged emergence as a drug transit hub.

The Caucus has previously pushed for Parliament to be recalled to investigate the issue, citing concerns over major cocaine seizures and what it considers gaps in the country’s response to the growing threat.

In its latest statement, the Minority said Ghana’s ports must remain gateways for legitimate trade and not conduits for international criminal networks.

It said the security of Ghana’s borders, the integrity of its institutions and the country’s international reputation must take priority.

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