NPP demands dismisssal of officials over cocaine busts, accuses Mahama of weak leadership

The National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye, has accused President John Dramani Mahama of weak leadership over his handling of recent drug trafficking cases linked to Ghana.

He is demanding the dismissal of officials he says should be held responsible for alleged failures within the country’s drug interdiction and security chain.

Speaking at an NPP press conference on drug trafficking, Nana Boakye criticised President Mahama’s decision to convene a meeting at the Jubilee House and direct security officials to tighten their operations.

He argued that the circumstances demanded stronger action, including removing officials responsible for the alleged breaches.

“They have relaxed on their duties. They must be sacked. Yet the president calls for a meeting. Nothing happens. We voted for leadership, not weak leadership,” he said.

Nana Boakye said about nine officials should have been relieved of their positions, arguing that the cases under discussion involved reported arrests, seizures and international interceptions rather than mere allegations.

“What His Excellency the president is exhibiting is weak leadership,” he said.

“His Excellency the President spoke tough. He was going to crack the whip. Today, he cannot crack the whip. He is rather pampering the activities of illicit drugs.”

Nana Boakye cited a number of drug-related incidents which he said demonstrated serious gaps in Ghana’s efforts to combat illicit drug trafficking.

He referred to the reported interception of a tipper truck at Pedu Junction in Cape Coast on March 4, 2025, allegedly carrying more than 3.3 tonnes of cocaine concealed under heaps of sand while travelling from the Western Region towards Accra.

He put the estimated street value of the consignment at about $350 million.

He also cited the reported interception of another truck on the Takoradi-Cape Coast highway in March 2025, which he said was carrying approximately 120 slabs of cocaine with an estimated value of $150 million.

According to Mr Boakye, the two cases represented about 4.5 tonnes of cocaine intercepted within the period.

He described the incidents as a serious concern for Ghana’s security and international reputation.

Nana Boakye also raised the controversy surrounding two aircraft that landed at Kotoka International Airport in March 2025.

He cited allegations previously made by the NPP Minority in Parliament involving Air Med Flight N823AM and a Cavok Air Antonov 12B.

The Minority, led in the matter by Assin South MP Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, had questioned the contents of the aircraft and called for investigations into its cargo.

Government, however, disputed the allegations. Government Communications officials said the aircraft had legitimate reasons for being in Ghana and that security checks found no illegal items on board.

The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) also said security checks conducted on the aircraft did not detect illicit substances.

Mr Boakye nevertheless accused the government of attempting to silence the Minority after the allegations were raised.

“In fact, they dispatched national security operatives to go and arrest Honourable Ntim Fordjour. An MP who blew the whistle,” he said.

The claim about an attempted arrest of the MP has been disputed in the broader controversy over the aircraft allegations and should therefore be treated as an allegation by the NPP rather than an established fact.

Henry Nana Boakye's comments put renewed political pressure on the government over Ghana’s response to drug trafficking and the effectiveness of agencies responsible for preventing the country from becoming a transit point for illicit drugs.

President Mahama had previously directed relevant investigative and security agencies, including NACOC, the Police Criminal Investigations Department, the National Investigations Bureau and the National Security Coordinator, to work with Rev. Ntim Fordjour on investigating the aircraft allegations.

The NPP National Organiser is now demanding that officials within the security and drug-interdiction chain be held accountable for what he described as failures in the discharge of their responsibilities.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.