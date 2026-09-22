NPP alleges illicit drug-processing laboratories operating at Ghana’s main ports

The National Organiser of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye, has alleged that laboratories used to process illicit drugs have been established at Ghana’s main entry and exit points.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, September 22, Mr Boakye, popularly known as Nana B, claimed the facilities were being used to process narcotics before they were exported from the country.

"We (NPP) reliably informed that there are clandestine laboratories operating within our borders processing narcotics for export," he claimed.

"The intelligence that we have picked is that these drug lords, these traffickers, they have established laboratories here for processing of illicit drugs and narcotics under the watch of President Mahama," he added.

He did not, however, provide publicly verifiable evidence to support the allegation or identify the individuals purportedly operating the laboratories.

According to him, the NPP uncovered the alleged operations during its investigations into recent drug-related incidents involving consignments linked to Ghana.

Mr Boakye described the alleged development as troubling, arguing that it reflected weaknesses in the government’s efforts to combat illicit drug trafficking.

He said it was unfortunate that such activities were allegedly taking place under the watch of President John Mahama, accusing the President and his administration of doing little to curb the illicit drug trade.

"It appears that he (President John Mahama) doesn't care," he said.

His allegations come amid heightened public concern following the reported seizure of nearly 3.9 tonnes of cocaine at the Port of Dunkirk in France in September 2026.

The drugs, estimated to be worth €225 million, were reportedly concealed in a container carrying plastic waste shipped from Ghana. The Narcotics Control Commission subsequently announced the arrest of three people in connection with the consignment.

The incident followed the seizure of 866 parcels of substances suspected to be cocaine at a warehouse within the Tema Harbour enclave on August 5, 2026. The consignment, reportedly valued at $6.9 million, was allegedly concealed in sacks of gari.

The government and the security agencies have yet to respond to Mr Boakye’s latest allegations.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.