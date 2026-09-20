NPP accuses NDC of master-minding demolition of Ho regional office fence

James Geh, Ho Central Constituency Communications Officer of the NPP, has accused the National Democratic Congress (NDC) of deliberately targeting structures belonging to the party in Ho.

The dispute has therefore centred on the NPP Ho Central Constituency Office near the Ho Sports Stadium ahead of the celebration of the 2025 National Farmers’ Day and the subsequent demolition of the fence wall of the NPP Regional Office.

Mr Geh told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the NPP was not opposed to infrastructure development but believed the latest action was deliberate.

He said the party would undertake its own infrastructure projects if it returned to government, including a proposed dual-carriage road from Noguera Junction through the Ho Technical University area.

His comments and the proposed road project have also been reported in contemporary coverage of the dispute.

The NDC in the Volta Region has explained that the demolition of part of the fence wall of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Regional Office in Ho formed part of an exercise to clear structures within a road reservation.

Mr Sorkpa Kafui Agbleze, Volta Regional Communications Officer of the NDC, said the exercise was not targeted at the NPP or any political party but was connected to ongoing road construction and road-opening works under the Government’s Big Push infrastructure programme.

The NDC made the position in a statement issued on Friday, September 18, 2026.

Mr Agbleze said other structures within the affected corridor had also been removed, including portions of structures belonging to the AME Zion Church, private properties and an old structure opposite the Guinness premises.

He said the NDC’s position was that the exercise was determined by the location of structures within the designated road corridor rather than the political or institutional identity of their owners.

He said the party had been informed that the NPP Regional Office fence had been identified and marked for removal since the previous year, with communication reportedly conveyed to the NPP Regional leadership through the Ho Municipal Assembly.

He added that the Ho Municipal Chief Executive had made attempts to engage the NPP Regional leadership on the matter.

According to Mr Agbleze, the way the exercise was conducted also showed an effort to minimise damage, saying the metal gates and other removable iron works belonging to the NPP Regional Office were taken down before the fence was demolished.

He said the NDC therefore rejected suggestions that the exercise constituted political victimisation and urged political parties to avoid politicising municipal engineering and development works.

He said the principle of clearing structures within approved road reservations should apply equally to political parties, religious bodies, private individuals and other institutions.

The two parties’ positions come amid the broader road-opening and construction activities in Ho, with the NDC maintaining that the affected fence fell within the area required for the road works.

The dispute has therefore centered on whether the demolition should be viewed primarily as an infrastructure intervention or as an action targeted at an opposition party facility.

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