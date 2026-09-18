God will give me strength to break NPP-NDC duopoly – Alan Kyeremanten

Founder and Leader of the United Party (UP), Alan Kyerematen, says he is determined to break the political duopoly of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He says he believes God will give him the strength and determination to achieve the goal and create a new political alternative for Ghanaians.

Speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, Mr Kyerematen said the NPP and NDC have dominated Ghana’s political space since 1992, but the country continues to face major developmental challenges.

“I am still determined to break the NPP and NDC duopoly, and I am even sure if I don't have the strength and willpower, God will give it to me,” he said.

According to him, many of Ghana’s challenges can be traced to the way the two parties have governed the country over the years.

He cited persistent challenges in areas including roads, electricity, water supply and healthcare.

Mr Kyerematen questioned why Ghana continues to face such challenges after 34 years of alternating governments between the NPP and NDC.

He compared Ghana’s development to that of China, arguing that the Asian country has experienced significant transformation over a similar period.

He said the situation should prompt Ghanaians to reconsider relying solely on the two dominant political parties.

Mr Kyerematen said his objective is to give Ghanaians another political vehicle through which they can pursue a different development path.

He maintained that Ghana cannot achieve what he describes as a “new Ghana” by continuing to rely on the NPP and NDC.

According to him, his political agenda is centred on Ghana rather than partisan interests.

He said the UP’s motto, “Ghana First,” reflects his belief that the country's interests must come before political party interests.

Mr Kyerematen also appealed to Ghanaians who believe in his vision to support the UP as he works to build the party ahead of the 2028 elections.

He said he cannot undertake the task alone and needs the support of people who share his belief that Ghana can do better.

He said the 2028 elections will provide an opportunity for Ghanaians to demonstrate whether they are prepared to consider an alternative to the two parties that have dominated the country's political landscape.

He reiterated his determination to challenge the NPP-NDC duopoly, saying he trusts that God will give him the strength to pursue the mission.

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