Agriculture Ministry launches Phase I of tomato production initiative

The Ministry of Food and Agriculture has launched Phase I of a major initiative aimed at boosting local tomato production and reducing Ghana’s dependence on imported tomatoes.

The initiative was officially launched yesterday September 17, in the Volta Region by the Minister for Food and Agriculture, Hon. Eric Opoku, in partnership with Farmmate Ghana Limited.

The Minister was accompanied by John Dumelo, a Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture, who has been involved in the ministry’s efforts to promote agricultural development and encourage increased participation in farming and agribusiness.

Ghana has over the years relied on imported tomatoes and tomato products to supplement local production, a situation that has implications for the country’s foreign exchange requirements and the incomes of local farmers.

The project forms part of efforts to strengthen Ghana’s domestic tomato industry, reduce the country’s tomato importation bill and promote sustainable agricultural transformation.

The partnership between the Ministry and Farmmate Ghana Limited brings together government and private-sector efforts to address challenges confronting tomato production in Ghana.

The programme is also expected to contribute to efforts to improve agricultural productivity and create sustainable opportunities for farmers involved in tomato cultivation.

The Volta Region, which has significant agricultural potential, is hosting the first phase of the initiative as stakeholders work towards expanding tomato production and improving the livelihoods of farmers.

The project also forms part of broader efforts to transform Ghana’s agricultural sector by encouraging productive partnerships between government and private-sector actors.

Through the initiative, the Ministry of Food and Agriculture and Farmmate Ghana Limited aim to contribute to the reduction of Ghana’s tomato import bill while promoting local production and sustainable agricultural development.

The launch of Phase I marks the beginning of the initiative, with stakeholders expected to build on the programme as it progresses to achieve its objectives of strengthening Ghana’s tomato industry and increasing domestic production.

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