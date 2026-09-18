AFCON 2027Q: Ronald Donkor receives maiden Black Stars call-up for Cote d’Ivoire, Gambia and Morocco games

Black Stars head coach Carlos Queiroz has handed a maiden call-up to New York Red Bulls' Ronald Donkor ahead of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

Ghana is set to face Côte d'Ivoire and Gambia in the opening two games of the AFCON qualifiers before taking on Morocco in Tangier in an international friendly.

Queiroz named a 24-man squad for the three games, with the 21-year-old being included in the list for the extended international break.

The maiden call-up comes following an impressive outing for the central midfielder for Red Bulls, which has seen him directly involved in six goals. Donkor has two goals and four assists across all competitions for the club this season.

Beyond maintaining an 85% pass accuracy and creating 35 chances, the youngster has been a pillar in the middle of the park for his side. His relentless work rate in midfield made him a key force in moving the ball forward.

The midfielder moved to America in July 2022, having represented JMG Bamako in the early part of his career. He started with Red Bulls' junior side before eventually breaking into the first team midway through last season.

This season, he has made 23 appearances in MLS, starting in all of them while averaging 83 minutes per game. Donkor has also made two appearances in the US Open Cup.

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