Football

2026 World Cup: Black Stars yet to receive bonuses over tax issues – Sports Minister

Source: Haruna Mubarak  
  17 September 2026 9:40am
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Minister for Sports and Recreation Kofi Adams has revealed that tax issues are the stumbling block to the payment of bonuses to the Black Stars for their participation in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Ghana progressed to the Round of 32 at the global showpiece but saw their campaign end after a 1-0 defeat to Colombia.

"We have not paid because we need to settle the matter of taxes," Adams told Asempa Sports.

"Whether it's going to be the responsibility of individual players to pay or the responsibility of the country.

"Once we conclude on that, then we will know whose responsibility it is then the appropriate deduction is done and then remaining of the money gets paid."

The senior national team featured in four games, winning one and suffering two defeats.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars have turned their attention to the 2027 AFCON qualifiers.

Ghana will face Côte d'Ivoire on 24 September before taking on The Gambia three days later, on 27 September.

Coach Carlos Queiroz is expected to announce his squad in the coming days.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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