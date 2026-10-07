German Unity Day celebrated with music, art and Ghana-Germany friendship in Accra

The German Embassy in Accra marked German Unity Day on September 30 with a festival celebrating the friendship and partnership between Ghana and Germany.

The event brought together music, dance, art and cultural performances, with Guy Bertrand opening the evening with the national anthems.

The Universal Street Academy followed with a performance, while the Patchbay Band and Daakyehemaa provided musical entertainment.

Ghanaian music legend Okyeame Kwame also performed before DopeNation took guests through a high-energy set that turned the German residence into a dance floor. Musician KiDi also made a special appearance at the celebration.

The event also featured an art exhibition by Accra-based German artist Rebekka Macht, who presented works from her latest series exploring care and humanity’s connection with nature.

The celebration was attended by Defence Minister Kenneth Gilbert Adjei, who represented the Government of Ghana as special guest, alongside Education Minister Harouna Iddrisu and Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin.

Beyond the festivities, the celebration highlighted the importance of unity and the longstanding relationship between Ghana and Germany.

German Unity Day commemorates the reunification of Germany following the fall of the Berlin Wall and the subsequent reunification of East and West Germany.

The celebration in Accra drew parallels between Germany’s experience of overcoming division and Ghana’s ability to maintain national cohesion despite its diversity.

The German Embassy described Ghana and Germany as two democracies and middle powers committed to international cooperation, rules-based relations and taking responsibility within their respective regions.

The bilateral partnership currently focuses on areas including security, investment and value creation, skills development and climate action.

The celebration also looked ahead to major engagements between the two countries, including the German-African Business Summit scheduled to take place in Accra in November and a planned second visit to Ghana within a year by German Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

The September 30 celebration therefore served not only as a commemoration of German Unity Day but also as a cultural expression of the growing people-to-people ties between Ghana and Germany.

The event underscored the importance of building trust and stronger connections between the two countries, with culture and shared experiences providing a platform for deepening the partnership.

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