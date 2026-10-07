A woman should not have to choose between being fed and being safe

The first time her husband slapped her, Esi called her mother.

“What happened?” her mother asked.

Esi explained. Then came a long silence.

“Does he still give you housekeeping money?”

She looked at the phone, wondering whether her mother had heard her.

“Yes.”

“Then calm down. We will talk to him.”

The second time, he pushed her against the wardrobe. The next morning, he transferred money for the children’s school fees and sent her a message.

Paid. Confirm receipt.

She typed, Received, thank you.

She deleted the thank you before sending.

At Sunday lunch, her aunt admired the new car parked outside.

“Your husband really takes care of you.”

Esi pulled her sleeve over the bruises on her wrist.

“He hurt me, Auntie.”

Her aunt lowered her voice.

“My dear, some women don’t even get chop money. You have to consider everything.”

So Esi began considering everything.

The rent. The school fees. The groceries. The way her daughter stopped chewing whenever Daddy’s car entered the compound. The way her son had started saying, “You made me do it,” whenever he hit his little sister.

One evening, her husband threw a plate because the stew was cold.

Their daughter helped Esi pick up the pieces after he went upstairs.

“Mummy,” she whispered, “when I grow up, I’ll buy you a house.”

Esi’s hand stopped over a broken piece.

“Why?”

“So nobody can sack you when they’re angry.”

That night, Esi called her sister. This time, she told the whole story. Together, they began arranging somewhere she and the children could stay.

When her mother heard, she asked the familiar question.

“But who will take care of you?”

“I need you to ask whether we are safe first.”

For once, her mother had no answer ready.

A week later, Esi stood at her sister’s kitchen sink, washing the children’s breakfast bowls. The tap leaked. There was no microwave, and three of them were sharing one room.

Behind her, her daughter spilled a cup of milk.

The child froze.

Esi handed her a cloth.

“Wipe it, sweetheart.”

“Are you angry?”

“No. It’s only milk.”

Her daughter smiled and reached for the cloth.

Esi turned back to the sink and cried quietly.

She still needed money. There were fees to pay and a life to rebuild. She knew exactly what money could do.

What she could no longer understand was why everyone kept asking it to explain a slap.

Before You Ask What She Did

“What she could no longer understand was why everyone kept asking money to explain a slap.”

That was where we left Esi: standing at her sister’s kitchen sink, discovering that her daughter could spill milk without anyone shouting, threatening or reaching for something to throw.

But leaving the house did not end the questions.

“Have you thought about the children?”

“Can’t your family speak to him?”

“Are you going to leave your marriage over this?”

Few people asked how long she had been afraid in her own home. Even fewer asked why the children had learnt to recognise danger from the sound of their father’s car.

For many women, speaking about abuse means preparing to defend themselves before anyone offers them comfort.

In some African homes, a woman can gather the courage to tell her parents that her husband has beaten her, only to hear: “What did you do to provoke him?”

Did you talk back? Did you disrespect him? Was his food ready? Why didn’t you keep quiet when you saw that he was angry?

Before anyone asks where she is hurt, they ask what she did.

That question carries a message a daughter may never forget: there might be an acceptable reason for someone to beat her, and her first responsibility is to prove she did not supply it.

Of course, African families are not all the same. There are parents who protect their daughters, challenge abusive husbands and offer a place to return without humiliation. But where silence, endurance and family reputation take priority, a woman may discover that the people she hoped would protect her are more concerned about keeping her married.

We need to be honest about what that does to her.

The next time it happens, she may not call.

She may cover the bruise, cancel a visit or say she fell. She may begin rehearsing her words before every conversation with her husband, trying to find the version of herself that will never upset him.

When people keep asking what she did to provoke him, she can start asking herself the same thing.

Perhaps I should have waited.

Perhaps my tone was wrong.

Perhaps I should have kept quiet.

There can be disagreements in a marriage. People can speak carelessly, hurt each other’s feelings and owe each other apologies. None of that gives either partner permission to use violence. A husband remains responsible for choosing to hit his wife.

Yet we often place the burden of preventing his next attack on her.

Then money enters the conversation.

“But he provides.”

He pays the rent. The children attend good schools. There is food in the house. From outside, the family looks comfortable, and that comfort becomes evidence people use to question her pain.

We are gradually making money look silly by asking it to do work it cannot do. We ask what he pays for, as though that answers what he has done.

Money can pay a hospital bill. It cannot make the injury acceptable. It can buy a beautiful bed. It cannot give a woman restful sleep beside someone she fears. It can pay school fees. It cannot erase what children learn when they watch one parent terrorise the other.

Financial provision matters. Anyone who has struggled to feed a family knows that. It can also make leaving painfully difficult when a woman has no income, no savings and nowhere safe to go.

But provision should never become permission.

A woman should not have to choose between being fed and being safe. Nor should she have to wait until she can support herself before her family acknowledges that what is happening to her is wrong.

We also need to reconsider the familiar instruction to “stay for the children”.

What are the children experiencing while she stays? What are they learning about love, anger and power? Are they sleeping peacefully, or listening through the wall? Are they free to make ordinary mistakes, or already studying a parent’s mood before they speak?

Esi’s daughter wanted to buy her mother a house so nobody could threaten to throw her out. A child had begun planning how to protect an adult. That should concern us far more than whether the family still appeared together in photographs.

And abuse does not always leave a bruise. It can involve threats, humiliation, forced sex, isolation or control over money. It can mean needing permission to visit your own family, having every purchase interrogated, or being reminded that you have nothing and nobody without your spouse.

When a woman finally speaks, she may be telling us only a small part of what she has endured.

Our first response matters.

“Are you safe?”

“Do you need somewhere to stay?”

“What can we do to help?”

These questions give her room to speak. They do not demand that she explain why she stayed, why she did not report sooner or why she still has complicated feelings about the man who hurt her.

For parents especially, a daughter must know that marriage has not closed the door behind her. She should be able to come home without first proving that she was a perfect wife.

Esi still had difficult days ahead. There were expenses, decisions and moments when she doubted herself. Leaving did not make her life suddenly easy.

But in her sister’s kitchen, her daughter spilled milk and was handed a cloth.

That ordinary moment showed Esi how much fear had entered their everyday lives.

The next time a woman tells us her husband has beaten her, let us resist the urge to investigate her tone, her cooking or her obedience.

Let us hear what she has said.

For parents especially, a daughter must know that marriage has not closed the door behind her. She should be able to come home without first proving that she was a perfect wife.

The next time a woman tells us her husband has beaten her, let us hear what she has said.

Before we ask what she did, let us ask whether she is safe.

About the author

Edith Agbeli is the Channel Manager of Joy Prime television.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.