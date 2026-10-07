Joy FM listeners support mother seeking treatment for 3-year-old daughter after alleged sexual abuse

A mother who feared for the life of her three-year-old daughter has received financial support from listeners of Joy FM’s Joy Time in His Presence after sharing her distressing situation on air.

The revamped early-morning Christian prayer, worship and devotional programme not only exhorts listeners but also prays with them and ministers to their needs and concerns.

The mother, who cannot be named, reached out to the programme during its phone-in session to seek prayers and assistance to secure medical care for her daughter.

According to Abigail, her daughter had allegedly been sexually abused and was subsequently taken seriously ill.

She said the child was exuding a foul smell and described her condition as so bad that she feared she was “dying”.

With no money to take the child to hospital, Abigail turned to Joy Time in His Presence for help.

The account left host Ps. Ato Acquah deeply moved.

He immediately prayed with Abigail, asking God to intervene and bring healing to her young daughter.

Listeners also responded with financial support.

Before the programme ended, Abigail sent another message to the show, thanking the team and listeners for their support.

She said some money had been raised to help her begin treatment for her daughter.

For a mother who had reached out in desperation, the assistance offered by listeners provided some relief and, more importantly, hope that her daughter could receive the care she needed.

JoyNews follows up

JoyNews is following up on the case and working to ensure that the appropriate authorities, including the police, are brought in.

The aim is to help secure the necessary intervention for the child and ensure that those responsible for the alleged abuse are identified and, where appropriate, brought to justice.

The case is also a painful reminder of the dangers children face and the need for adults to take reports of abuse seriously and act quickly.

Joy Time in His Presence

The incident is one of several moments in which Joy Time in His Presence has provided a platform for listeners to share personal challenges and seek prayer and support.

The weekday devotional programme, which airs on Joy FM from 4:00am to 5:45 am, has recently placed greater emphasis on the needs and concerns of its listeners.

Through phone-ins and WhatsApp messages, listeners are given the opportunity to talk about issues affecting their lives and receive prayers from the programme.

For Abigail, one WhatsApp message became a cry for help.

Before the programme ended that morning, help had begun to come.

Joy Time in His Presence airs weekdays on Joy FM from 4:00 am to 5:45 am.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.