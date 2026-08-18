Joy FM to host maiden Back-to-School PrayerFest ahead of new academic year

As schools prepare to reopen for the 2026/2027 academic year, Joy FM is bringing parents, students, teachers and families across the country together for a special time of prayer.

The maiden edition of the Joy FM Back-to-School PrayerFest will take place on Saturday, August 29, 2026, from 3:00am to 5:30am on PrayerLine.

The national on-air prayer gathering will seek to commit students, teachers, parents and educational institutions into the hands of God ahead of the new academic year.

While families prepare school uniforms, books and other essentials, the PrayerFest will serve as a reminder that prayer is also an important part of preparing for the year ahead.

The new academic year brings excitement and fresh opportunities, but it can also come with concerns about students’ safety, wellbeing, academic performance, choices, friendships and the challenges they may face away from home.

The Back-to-School PrayerFest will provide an opportunity for families and listeners across the country to pause, pray and seek God’s protection, wisdom, direction and favour for the year ahead.

Leading the prayers will be Ps. Ato Acquah, Ps. Kojo Frimpong and Ps. Mike Nii Abossey, alongside other ministers of God.

They include Prophet Theodore Takyi of Theodore Takyi Ministries Worldwide, Rev. Paul Johnson Seadey of Glowing Light Church International, and Apostle Benjamin Anokye Atta-Saow of Doers Chapel International, among others.

The prayer sessions will focus on key areas including the safety and protection of students, academic excellence, wisdom and purpose, character and godly choices, peer influence, teachers and parents, and the wellbeing and development of educational institutions.

Participants will also pray for divine direction, favour, breakthroughs and a successful academic journey for students, teachers and families throughout the 2026/2027 academic year.

Joy FM is encouraging parents, students, teachers, guardians and listeners across the country to join the prayer gathering and collectively seek God’s guidance and protection as schools reopen.

Before they go back to school, let’s cover them in prayer.

The Joy FM Back-to-School PrayerFest comes off on Saturday, August 29, from 3:00 am to 5:30am on PrayerLine.

Don’t just prepare for school — prepare in prayer.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.