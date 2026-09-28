Football | National

AFCON 2027Q: Alexander Djiku ruled out of clash against Gambia

Source: Ruth Akoto-Donkor  
  28 September 2026 7:14am
Ghana's defender #23 Alaxander Djiku applauds after during the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2024 group B football match between Egypt and Ghana at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium in Abidjan on January 18, 2024. (Photo by Issouf SANOGO / AFP) (Photo by ISSOUF SANOGO/AFP via Getty Images)
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Ghana defender Alexander Djiku has been ruled out of the Black Stars' crucial 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Gambia.

The centre-back was forced off prematurely during Ghana's opening qualifying match against Ivory Coast in Bouaké after picking up an injury.

Djiku had initially expressed strong determination to recover in time for the team's second fixture.

"I had this three weeks ago, but for my nation, I wanted to be there," Djiku said in an interview with 3Sports. "I will do everything to be ready for the next match."

Medical evaluations have now confirmed he will not recover in time leaving manager Carlos Queiroz without one of his core defensive pillars for the match.

Ghana will seek to get their qualifying campaign back on track following a 2-0 opening loss to the Elephants, as they welcome Gambia to the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday, September 29.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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