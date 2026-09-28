Football | National

Asante Kotoko part ways with coach Eric Tinkler

Source: Razak Musbau  
  28 September 2026 5:53am
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Asante Kotoko have parted ways with head coach Eric Tinkler, effective immediately.

The decision comes a day after the club suffered their first defeat of the 2026/27 Ghana Premier League season, losing 2-0 to Aduana FC at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

In a statement dated September 28, the club said, the Board of Directors “agreed to the request of its Head Coach, Mr. Eric Tinkler, to be released from his contract with the Club effective immediately for personal reasons.”

The statement further noted that efforts were made to prevent the departure but to no avail.

“Earlier on, both parties engaged in meaningful negotiations to avert the decision at this time of the relationship between the parties but finally had to respect Coach Tinkler’s decision.”

Tinkler was appointed in July and oversaw four Ghana Premier League matches this season. Kotoko drew 2-2 with Debibi United, beat Hearts of Lions 2-1, drew 1-1 with Samartex and lost 2-0 to Aduana FC.

He also walks away with the Democracy Cup trophy after defeating Hearts of Oak at the start of the season.

The club thanked him for his contribution during his short spell and reaffirmed its objectives for the season stating that

“The Club remains focused on its sporting objectives as the Technical Team is poised to proceed with the Club’s strategies to achieve its objectives under the leadership of the Director of Football, Mr. Stanley Purl Menzo.”

The Porcupines return to action on Thursday October 1, against Karela United.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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