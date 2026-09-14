Football

GFA rejects claims Medeama, Nations FC exits expose GPL weakness

Source: Haruna Mubarak  
  14 September 2026 1:56pm
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The Ghana Football Association says the preliminary-round exits of Medeama SC and Nations FC from CAF inter-club competitions do not mean the Ghana Premier League is an inferior competition.

Medeama, who are the defending Ghana Premier League champions, suffered a 4-1 aggregate defeat to TP Mazembe in the CAF Champions League.

FA Cup winners Nations FC also bowed out of the CAF Confederation Cup after a 2-1 aggregate defeat to Mali’s FC Diarra.

However, GFA Communications Director Henry Asante Twum has rejected suggestions that the early exits of the two Ghanaian clubs are evidence of the weakness of the domestic league.

“PSG have won the UCL back-to-back, but Ligue 1 is not the best league in the world or even the best in Europe. So why should someone say the performances of Medeama SC and Nations FC in Africa demonstrate how weak the GPL is? This is simply not a fact,” he told Akoma FM.

“When Hearts of Oak were dominating Africa, was the Ghana Premier League the best? The answer is no. People should stop making such easy conclusions.

“If Samartex or Medeama wins the league and then exits the African competition, does that mean the league is weak or bad? No. Rather, it could mean the team lacks the African exposure and experience needed to compete at that level.”

Medeama will now turn their attention to the defence of their league title when they face Vision FC.

Nations FC, meanwhile, have been relegated from the Ghana Premier League and will compete in the Division One League, which kicks off on September 8.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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