GPL 2026/27: Kotoko face Karela test as Hamza Obeng takes temporary charge

KOTOKO-KARELA

Asante Kotoko will look to halt their recent slump when they welcome Karela United to Kumasi on October 1 in a Ghana Premier League fixture.

The Porcupine Warriors have managed just one victory from their opening four matches and come into the game looking to recover from a damaging 2-0 home defeat by Aduana FC last Sunday.

That result was frustrating for Kotoko, who played against 10 men for the entire second half and were unable to find a way back into the contest.

Their early-season record now stands at one win, two draws and one defeat, leaving the Kumasi giants in need of a response.

Thursday's fixture will also mark the beginning of a new chapter for Kotoko following the departure of head coach Eric Tinkler.

Young Porcupines coach Hamza Obeng is expected to oversee the first team on an interim basis as the club searches for a permanent successor.

Obeng's first assignment will be a potentially tricky encounter against a Karela United side arriving in Kumasi with confidence after beating Hearts of Oak 1-0 last weekend.

Karela have shown attacking consistency this season, finding the net in each of their first four league matches.

However, their form away from home has been a major concern.

They have failed to win their last four league matches on the road, suffering three successive defeats after a draw.

Karela have also conceded at least twice in each of those three defeats, while their most recent away league victory came against Dreams FC in February 2026.

Kotoko, meanwhile, can draw encouragement from their record against Karela in Kumasi.

The Porcupine Warriors have avoided defeat in their last six league meetings at home against Thursday's opponents, recording three wins followed by three consecutive 1-1 draws.

The game kicks off at 15:00 GMT at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.