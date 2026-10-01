Football | National

Nyaho-Tamakloe calls on Kurt Okraku to resign amid Black Stars struggles

Source: Haruna Mubarak  
  1 October 2026 8:21am
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Former Ghana Football Association Chairman Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe has called on current president Kurt Okraku to resign amid the Black Stars’ ongoing struggles.

The senior national team suffered a 4-2 home defeat by The Gambia in their second Group C qualifier, surrendering a two-goal advantage at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The defeat came after the Black Stars had already lost their opening qualifier against Ivory Coast, leaving them without a point from their first two matches.

Ghana are now bottom of Group C, with Ivory Coast and The Gambia leading the group on six points each.

The results have increased concerns about Ghana’s chances of reaching the 2027 AFCON, with the country now facing the possibility of missing the tournament for a second successive time under the current administration.

“If he feels that he has failed and he has the culture of resignation, then nobody will tell him he will resign by himself as I did when I was there,” Nyaho-Tamakloe told Citi FM.

“If he is not coming up with good results, that’s why I use the word culture of resignation, there are certain things you don’t force on people.

“Either you do it and then one will know exactly that this man is principled…he should just quit like others have done in the past,” Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe added.

Ghana will face Somalia in their next AFCON qualifier in November, with the Black Stars needing a positive result to improve their position in Group C.

The Black Stars have won just one of their last eight matches in all competitions.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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