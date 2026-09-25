Ghana football has collapsed under Kurt Okraku – Manhyia South MP

Manhyia South MP Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah has doubled down on his stance on Ghana football, saying the game has “collapsed under Kurt Okraku’s administration”.

In his first interview since the war of words with the FA president began, Nana Baffour Awuah told Luv FM that Kurt needs to salvage the situation or the government will intervene.

“Football is the passion of the nation, so when things are not going well, we have to say it," he said.

He added that "when the source of a river is dried, you have no river. You’re not doing well at U17, U20, and U23, and your domestic league is not doing well.

“The quantity is very poor; everybody knows. Under Okraku, Ghana’s football has collapsed, and he has to, or we, as a nation, do something about it.”

Kurt Okraku, who has served as Ghana Football Association President since 2019, clashed with Nana Baffour Awuah after the member of parliament

urged President Mahama to reform Ghanaian football, accusing the GFA of being hijacked by a "cabal".

GFA President Kurt Okraku fired back on the radio, questioning the MP's expertise and asking how many pitches he's built for his constituents in Manhyja South, Ashanti Region.

Nana Awuah replied that his area already has three AstroTurfs and stressed the need for a broader perspective on the sport's struggles.

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