National

SHC launches nationwide audit, gives occupants 21 days to regularise property interests

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  25 September 2026 5:27am
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The State Housing Company Limited (SHC) has launched a nationwide audit and recovery exercise to identify and regularise the occupation and use of its lands and properties by individuals without valid legal authority.

The exercise covers persons occupying SHC lands without valid documentation, encroaching on company properties, or continuing to hold leases and other interests that have expired. It will also target developments undertaken without the required approvals.

According to SHC, the exercise extends to individuals who have unlawfully assigned, sublet, transferred or otherwise dealt with company property without the requisite authority.

Affected persons are therefore required to present their lease, allocation, payment and other relevant documents for verification.

The company has given affected persons 21 days from Thursday, September 24, 2026, to regularise their occupation or interests where legally permissible, apply for renewal of expired leases where applicable, or surrender vacant possession of the property.

SHC warned that persons who do not have valid and subsisting interests in its properties and fail to comply within the stipulated period could face lawful recovery action and other remedies available to the company under applicable law.

“Persons without a valid and subsisting interest in SHC property who fail to comply within the stipulated period may be subject to lawful recovery and other remedies available to SHC under applicable law,” the company said in a public notice issued on Thursday.

SHC has also cautioned members of the public against purchasing, leasing, developing or otherwise dealing in its lands without first verifying the ownership and status of the property, as well as the authority of anyone purporting to facilitate such transactions.

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