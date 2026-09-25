Appiagyei appeals to Lordina Mahama, Jane Naana over detention of Ghana Jollof accused

Deputy Minority Leader Patricia Appiagyei

Deputy Minority Leader Patricia Appiagyei has appealed to First Lady Lordina Mahama and Vice President Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang to intervene in the continued detention of senior nursing officer Salomey Awiti Baffoe in the Ghana Jollof TikTok case.

The appeal follows the High Court’s decision on Thursday, September 24, to refuse Ms Baffoe’s application for bail. The court cited the cyber-related nature of the ongoing investigation and the potential risk of interference with witnesses if she were released at this stage. It subsequently directed the Republic to expedite its investigations.

Ms Baffoe, a mother of three, is facing a charge of abetting the publication of false news. The prosecution alleges that she assisted Barbara Asantewaa Kodua, identified by investigators as the operator of the Ghana Jollof TikTok account, to disseminate videos and recruit others to redistribute the content. Investigators have also alleged that financial transactions were uncovered between the two women.

The defence has argued that Ms Baffoe should be granted bail, pointing to her constitutional presumption of innocence and her responsibilities as a mother. Her lawyer, Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah, said one of her children is due to begin Senior High School and that her continued detention was affecting the child’s education.

The case has generated growing concern over the impact of Ms Baffoe’s detention on her family, particularly her three children, following the court’s decision to keep her in custody while investigations continue.

Speaking to JoyNews after Thursday’s proceedings, Mrs Appiagyei said the situation was particularly troubling because of the burden placed on women who are responsible for the care and education of their children.

“It’s rather unfortunate as we speak now we are using women against other women. I would like to make a passionate appeal to our First Lady and our Vice President that what is happening is very disturbing, especially in Ghana where most of the women are single mothers,” she said.

Mrs Appiagyei further stressed that Ms Baffoe’s continued detention was affecting her ability to care for and support her children, urging the two female leaders to consider the family’s circumstances as the legal process continues.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.