Lawyer denies Salomey Baffoe received money from ‘Ghana Jollof’ account operator

Lawyer for Salomey Awity Baffoe, Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah, has denied claims that his client received money from the operator of the “Ghana Jollof” TikTok account to support the publication and circulation of online content.

Speaking on Joy News’ Eyewitness News on Tuesday, September 22, Mr Baffour Awuah rejected the allegation, insisting that his client had never received any money to recruit people or to support the account's activities.

“My client has never received money to recruit anybody or has never given money to anybody to recruit someone,” he said.

His comments follow allegations by the Ghana Police Service that Barbara Asantewaa Kodua, whom the Police identify as the operator of the “Ghana Jollof” account, remitted money to Baffoe in Ghana to support the publication and circulation of online content.

The Police allege that Baffoe subsequently distributed portions of the funds to other individuals involved in redistributing videos produced by Kodua across various social media platforms.

According to the Police, a forensic examination of Baffoe’s mobile phone, audio and video files, and mobile money transaction records provided evidence of the alleged financial arrangements between the two women.

But Mr Baffour Awuah has questioned the information presented by the Director-General of the Criminal Investigation Department, COP Lydia Donkor, during a press briefing on the case.

“The CID Director-General came out and then did a press conference and put out certain information. I want to say that that information is doubtful in nature,” he said.

The lawyer also said his client did not know anyone named “Jollof”.

He said he would not speculate about the identity of the person behind the account but would focus on the specific allegations against his client.

“So let me say this here, my client has never known anybody called Jollof. You don’t have to know by that name. You can know the person by their real name,” he said.

Salomey Baffoe is facing a charge of abetment of crime, to wit, publication of false news, and has pleaded not guilty.

She was remanded by the Adentan Circuit Court and is expected to reappear on September 30, 2026, as investigations continue.

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