I was mocked for getting pregnant out of wedlock as pastor’s daughter – Davido’s baby mama

Audio By Carbonatix
Nigerian influencer and entrepreneur, Sophia Momodu, has revealed that she was subjected to emotional and psychological abuse after she got pregnant out of wedlock for singer Davido.
Speaking at a United Nations General Assembly event in New York on Monday, Sophia said she was mocked for getting pregnant out of wedlock because she was a pastor’s daughter.
She explained that the trauma of the abuse she was subjected to made her lose her voice even as a famous person.
“I am a pastor’s daughter who got pregnant out of wedlock by a global superstar. And I was mocked. It was crazy. I had to find myself in the midst of all that.
“For a long time, I didn’t have a voice despite being famous. I was worried and getting drained by the negative criticisms. If you are a Nigerian, you will know that it is almost a taboo for a pastor’s daughter to have a child out of wedlock,” she said.
She added that she eventually found her voice after being repeatedly asked to remain silent because of how supposedly shameful her story was.
Sophia Momodu is the mother of Davido’s first daughter, Imade Adeleke.
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