Music

Wizkid, Wande Coal advised me on how to leave school for music – Davido

Source: Daily Post  
  21 September 2026 12:34am
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Famous singer David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has revealed that he consulted his colleagues, Wizkid and Wande Coal, in the early stages of his career on how to combine music with schooling.

Speaking in the Afrobeats Documentary, Davido revealed that the duo told him the only way he could leave school and focus on music was to achieve stardom.

The singer said he knew his father would not allow him to abandon his education for music, but after his song, ‘Dami Duro’, became a hit, he could no longer continue schooling.

“I asked Wizkid and Wande Coal how they left school to do music. 

“They told me the only way was to blow up. I knew my dad wouldn’t allow me, but when ‘Dami Duro’ blew up, I couldn’t continue,” he said.

Davido later returned to school, juggling his studies with music after reaching an agreement with his father to go back to school in exchange for access to a recording studio and his father's express permission to pursue his musical career.

He graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Music from Babcock University in 2015.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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