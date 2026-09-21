Senegal job an ‘absolute dream’ for new boss Vieira

Patrick Vieira says it is "an honour" to become Senegal head coach, with the decision to take the job "one from the heart".

The 50-year-old was born in a West African nation but later represented France, winning the 1998 World Cup and the 2000 European Championship with Les Bleus.

The former Arsenal midfielder spoke of his "immense pride" to begin his first international job, following stints with New York City, Nice, Crystal Palace, Strasbourg and Genoa, at his unveiling by the Teranga Lions on Friday.

"Being head coach of the Senegal national team is an absolute dream," he told a news conference in Dakar.

"I was born here, my parents were born here, and it really is a homecoming.

"From the very first meetings I had with the [Senegal football federation] president, I accepted this challenge straight away, because there was also an exceptional generation of players.

"I realise the expectations of the people - all 20 million Senegalese. And I know that with the experience I have, with the determination I have, I'll be able to see this project through."

Taking over after the dismissal of Pape Thiaw, Vieira inherits a Senegal side which exited the 2026 World Cup in dramatic fashion in the last 32, throwing away a 2-0 lead after 85 minutes against Belgium before losing 3-2 following extra time.

Before that the Teranga Lions claimed the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) title with a 1-0 extra-time win over Morocco in January.

However, the ultimate destination of the trophy will be decided by the Court of Arbitration for Sport after a walk-off by some Senegal players and staff protesting against a penalty decision in the final resulted in the trophy being handed to the North African hosts instead in March.

"Today, Senegal is among the major nations in world football," Vieira said.

"Senegal's objectives aren't what they were 10 or 15 years ago. On the back of its recent results, Senegal has moved forward, has reached new levels.

"The demand for results has also stepped up. We need to lay solid foundations."

Vieira plans to build a side with "a very precise structure" which can play with "intensity and aggression".

"What matters to me isn't starting again from scratch," he added.

"It's about respecting what the federation has put in place over the last few years and building the next stage, opening a new chapter.

"A new chapter meaning my job isn't to tear everything down, it isn't to throw everything out of the window.

"It's about keeping this team's strength: its identity, its unity, its ability to suffer together.

"To make this project work, I'll need the whole nation united. I'll work heart and soul to restore the team's pride."

Starting with two away trips

Vieira's time in charge of Senegal coincides with the international retirement of long-serving first-choice goalkeeper Edouard Mendy

Vieira has been thrust straight into competitive action in qualifiers for the 2027 Afcon with two fixtures in this international window, two more in November and the final two rounds in March 2027.

His stint in charge was due to begin with a home match against Mozambique on Friday, 25 September but the fixture has been reversed as Dakar is in the midst of preparations for the 2026 Youth Olympic Games.

"Of course, I'd have preferred to play the first match here in Dakar but unfortunately, with the federation, we all felt the best decision was to postpone the match and go and play in Mozambique," Vieira explained.

"Those are difficulties we're going to accept and deal with."

Senegal will be without several notable names for the trip to Maputo and the subsequent away game against Ethiopia on 29 September.

Long-time number one Edouard Mendy, 34, has retired from Teranga Lions duty and Vieira said talismanic forward Sadio Mane will be absent with "a bit of a physical issue".

Despite previous speculation that Mane, also 34, could follow Mendy into retirement, Vieira said the former Liverpool and Bayern Munich man will "surely" be part of his next selection, fitness permitting.

Right-back Krepin Diatta has been left out because he is currently without a club, while forward Ismaila Sarr, who is yet to feature for Crystal Palace this season because of transfer speculation and a groin injury, is also absent.

'No doubt' about his managerial ability

Vieira's most recent managerial role was at Genoa but he was sacked in November 2025 after a poor start to the Serie A season

Vieira's career as a player was trophy-laden but he has found the same kind of success hard to come by as a manager.

He departed Palace in March 2023 with a record of 22 wins from 74 games in all competitions and, after a season at Strasbourg, has been out of work since being sacked by Genoa in November last year with the Italian club bottom of the table.

He had guided them to safety in Serie A in the 2024-25 campaign but was then dismissed after six defeats in nine league games at the start of last season.

"When you talk about my coaching career, or a certain amount of experience, I've always been someone who stays positive," Vieira said.

"That means you learn, and there are always positive things to take from it. I'm a better coach today than I was in my last spell at Genoa, because that experience helped me grow and made me realise certain things.

"Given the experience I have as a manager, I've got no doubt about my ability to meet the expectations of fans."

Vieira was warmly received when he arrived in Dakar on Thursday evening, with video clips posted on social media showing him holding a Senegal flag aloft while shaking hands with a throng of fans gathered at the capital's airport.

"I couldn't have been given a warmer welcome. I saw the supporters' enthusiasm and I thank them for it.

"Taking charge of this national team isn't just a new stage in my career - it's coming back home."

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