Each Jehovah’s Witness member now decides whether to accept or donate main blood components

The Governing Body of Jehovah’s Witnesses announced on Friday that the decision to accept red cells, white cells, plasma or platelets from another person’s blood is a matter of personal conscience.

Likewise, each Witness must decide whether or not to donate blood for the clearly expressed purpose of providing components or fractions for use by another person.

The long-standing refusal of whole-blood transfusions on religious grounds, a core teaching based on the command to ‘abstain from blood’ (Acts 15:20), is unchanged.

“Blood remains sacred to Jehovah’s Witnesses, who continue to regard life and blood as precious gifts from God,” Paul Gillies, international spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses at their World Headquarters, said.

“We recognise that medical decisions involving blood components are a matter of conscience between each Witness and their God, Jehovah.”

The adjustment follows earlier updates regarding blood fractions and the use of one’s own blood during medical procedures.

Since the Bible does not comment on such decisions, they are a matter of individual conscience. That same reasoning has now been extended to the four main components of blood.

Jehovah’s Witnesses love life and want the best available medical care. They do not practice faith healing, and they seek out doctors who can provide effective treatment in accord with their wishes, values and beliefs.

“Congregations do not involve themselves in personal decisions that rest with the individual conscience. We will continue to respect and support the personal decisions of our fellow believers,” Mr. Gillies said.

“We are grateful, too, for the many skilled and compassionate physicians who provide quality medical care that respects our personal wishes regarding blood.”

Jehovah’s Witnesses number over nine million worldwide, in congregations across more than 200 lands.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.