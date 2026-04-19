KGL Foundation screens over 500 people free, donates blood to support Oti Regional hospital

More than 500 residents of Dambai and students of the Dambai College of Education benefited from a free health screening and blood donation exercise organised by the KGL Foundation in the Oti Regional capital.

The initiative, which drew a large turnout, formed part of the Foundation’s corporate social responsibility drive aimed at improving healthcare access and promoting preventive health practices in communities across Ghana.

Programme Manager of the KGL Foundation, Mr Nii Ankonu Annorba-Sarpei, said the organisation remains committed to improving the well-being of Ghanaians through impactful community interventions.

“We are committed to improving the lives and well-being of the people in Dambai and Ghanaians as a whole,” he said during the event.

He added that regular health check-ups and exercise are essential to maintaining good health, stressing that the Foundation considered it necessary to extend the programme to the newly created Oti Region.

According to him, although such exercises are expensive to organise, the Foundation continues to offer them free of charge to support people who may not be able to afford routine medical screening.

“It is very expensive to undertake free health screening exercises considering the cost involved, but KGL does this for free to support individuals who cannot bear the cost,” he stated.

As part of the exercise, participants underwent checks on blood pressure, body temperature, pulse rate, weight, and blood sugar levels. They also received eye examinations, counselling, and health education from medical personnel from the Worawora Government Hospital at no cost.

Blood collected during the donation exercise is expected to support the blood bank at the hospital, helping to improve emergency response and healthcare delivery in the region.

Residents who took part in the programme expressed appreciation to the KGL Foundation, with some calling for the initiative to be organised more regularly.

They noted that busy schedules often make it difficult to visit health facilities for routine check-ups, making community outreach programmes such as this especially valuable.

The KGL Foundation has, in recent years, undertaken several social intervention programmes across the country, focusing on health, education and community development.

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