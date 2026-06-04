Circle traders count heavy losses as floodwaters ravage shops at Tiptoe Lane

Audio By Carbonatix
Traders at Tiptoe Lane in Kwame Nkrumah Circle are counting heavy losses after Wednesday night's torrential rains and flooding destroyed shops and swept away goods worth thousands of cedis.
The affected traders say the recurring floods continue to threaten their businesses and livelihoods, prompting renewed calls for urgent intervention from city authorities.
Several shops were left damaged, while merchandise intended for sale was either soaked or washed away by the floodwaters.
"We came here this morning only to find our shops destroyed and our goods scattered everywhere. Almost everything we use to make a living has been damaged by the rain," one trader lamented.
According to the traders, flooding has become a persistent problem whenever the area experiences heavy rainfall.
"The floodwater entered my shop and destroyed many of my items. This happens almost every year when it rains heavily. We are appealing to the authorities to help solve this problem once and for all," another trader said.
Many of the affected traders expressed concern about the financial burden of replacing damaged stock, particularly at a time when businesses are already grappling with rising operating costs and economic challenges.
The latest incident adds to growing concerns over the impact of perennial flooding on commercial activities in parts of Accra, where traders and residents continue to suffer losses during major rainfall events.
Meanwhile, the Ghana Meteorological Agency has reiterated the need for residents, especially those living and working in flood-prone areas, to pay close attention to weather alerts and take precautionary measures ahead of expected rainfall.
According to the agency, early warning systems are intended to help minimise the impact of flooding and safeguard lives and property.
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