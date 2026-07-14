Two-day clean-up exercise insufficient to address flood crisis – Afenyo-Markin

Audio By Carbonatix
Minority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has called on the government to move beyond short-term measures and introduce a comprehensive national sanitation policy to address Ghana’s worsening flooding challenges.
He argued that a two-day clean-up exercise announced by the government after the devastating floods of June 29 cannot provide a lasting solution to the destruction caused by the disaster in parts of Accra and other affected areas.
Speaking on the floor of Parliament on Tuesday, July 14, Mr Afenyo-Markin said although clean-up exercises play a role in helping communities recover after floods, they do not deal with the major issues responsible for the country’s repeated flooding situations.
He stressed that Ghana requires a long-term and coordinated approach that focuses on sanitation, drainage systems and effective flood prevention measures.
The minority leader said the impact of the June 29 floods should serve as a wake-up call for authorities to develop a sustainable policy framework rather than continue with temporary responses whenever disasters occur.
He recalled that during previous discussions on the flooding situation in Parliament, the Minister for the Interior informed the House that the government would develop a comprehensive policy to address flooding and its causes.
“The Minister for the Interior made a statement on this flood situation indicating that government will come with a comprehensive policy on this flood situation and how to address it. Mr. Speaker, I submit that it is not enough to declare two days for the purpose of clean-up.
“The clean-up exercise is not the solution. The solution is a well-thought-out policy on sanitation. That is what we need as a country and it is becoming too late in the day.
“Any government determined to solve a problem of the magnitude of which we saw will, without delay, announce a national policy on sanitation.”
Mr Afenyo-Markin maintained that addressing Ghana’s flood challenges requires strong policy direction and urgent action to prevent similar disasters in the future.
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