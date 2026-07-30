NIA launches first 24-hour prestige centre in Accra

The National Identification Authority (NIA) has announced the launch of its first 24-hour Prestige Centre in Accra, introducing a premium service aimed at providing faster, more convenient and flexible access to Ghana Card registration and related services.

The new facility, located at Labone, will officially begin operations on Saturday, August 1, 2026. According to the Authority, the centre will operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week, including weekends, allowing members of the public to access NIA services at any time that suits them.

The NIA explained that the Prestige Centre is a fee-based service, with all services attracting the applicable approved charges.

It said the initiative is intended to complement the Authority's existing registration centres by offering an additional option for applicants seeking greater convenience, flexibility and faster service delivery.

In a statement signed by the Head of the Corporate Affairs Directorate, Williams Ampomah Emmanuel Darlas, the Authority said the Labone facility is the first of several Prestige Centres planned across the country.

It added that additional centres will be announced as they become operational, reaffirming the NIA's commitment to making identity services more accessible, efficient, secure and customer-centred for all eligible applicants.

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