Photo Story

Photos: Sammy Gyamfi at Government Accountability Series

Source: Myjoyonline.com  
  19 August 2026 6:46pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), Sammy Gyamfi, on Wednesday, August 19, addressed a public briefing as part of the Government Accountability Series, an initiative aimed at promoting transparency, public engagement and accountability in government.

The session provided an opportunity for Mr Gyamfi to respond to questions surrounding the operations of GoldBod and to explain the institution's role in Ghana's gold sector.

The Government Accountability Series is intended to give public officials a platform to account for their stewardship, explain government policies and provide information on issues of public interest.

Below are some photos:

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group