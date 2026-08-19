Photos: Sammy Gyamfi at Government Accountability Series

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), Sammy Gyamfi, on Wednesday, August 19, addressed a public briefing as part of the Government Accountability Series, an initiative aimed at promoting transparency, public engagement and accountability in government.

The session provided an opportunity for Mr Gyamfi to respond to questions surrounding the operations of GoldBod and to explain the institution's role in Ghana's gold sector.

The Government Accountability Series is intended to give public officials a platform to account for their stewardship, explain government policies and provide information on issues of public interest.



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