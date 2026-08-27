NDC activist backs Sammy Gyamfi, calls for facts in GoldBod $1.7bn debate

Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), Sammy Gyamfi

NDC activist Mawulorm Adzasu has thrown his support behind Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) Chief Executive Officer Sammy Gyamfi amid the ongoing controversy over a reported US$1.7 billion figure associated with the Domestic Gold Purchase Programme (DGPP).

He has called for the debate to be anchored in official records, facts and proper accounting principles rather than political sensationalism.

Mr Adzasu said while parliamentary scrutiny of GoldBod was necessary and the Minority had every right to demand answers, it was important to distinguish between a loss directly recorded by GoldBod and a financial impact arising from the broader Domestic Gold Purchase Programme.

He argued that failing to make that distinction could lead to figures being misunderstood or presented without their proper context.

According to him, Mr Gyamfi’s readiness to appear before Parliament to account for GoldBod’s operations demonstrates confidence in the institution’s records.

“If there is evidence of wrongdoing, let it be investigated. If there is a financial loss, let the responsible institution explain it. But if a figure is being misunderstood or presented without its proper context, let us correct the record,” he said.

Mr Adzasu said GoldBod was an important national initiative aimed at ensuring Ghana derives greater value from its gold resources and should therefore be strengthened through constructive scrutiny.

“I stand with Sammy Gyamfi on the call for the facts to speak,” he said, while stressing that Ghanaians deserved transparency, accountability and accurate information about the management of the country’s gold resources.

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