Princess Ocansey named among Top 100 Iconic Female World Leaders, set to be honoured at UNGA81 Powerlist reception

Audio By Carbonatix
The Executive Chairperson of SOS Global Investments and the Nekotech Centre, Rev. Dr. Princess Asie Kabuki Ocansey, has been named among the Top 100 Iconic Female World Leaders in the Powerlist.
The Powerlist is an initiative by the Justina Mutale Foundation in partnership with the Art of Iconic Leadership and the World Summit on Women and Girls.
Princess Ocansey’s recognition will be formally celebrated on Thursday, September 24, 2026, at the UNGA81 Powerlist Honours Reception in New York, on the sidelines of the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA81) in New York.
The event will be held under the patronage of Dr Ameenah Gurib-Fakim, the sixth President of the Republic of Mauritius, who is serving as Powerlist Chairperson and Patron.
In an invitation to Princess Ocansey, the Justina Mutale Foundation said the reception would celebrate the achievements of distinguished women leaders recognised on the Powerlist.
The Powerlist is unveiled annually during the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) and recognises women leaders whose leadership, vision and influence are considered to be contributing to communities, nations and the wider world.
According to the Foundation, the initiative seeks to inspire future generations of women leaders by highlighting contributions in areas including equality, empowerment, innovation, peace and sustainable development.
The invitation signed by Dr Ameenah Gurib-Fakim, Powerlist Chairperson and Patron; and Dr Justina Mutale, African Woman of the Year Emeritus, Founder & President of the Justina Mutale Foundation, also described Princess Ocansey's inclusion as recognition of her contribution as one of the women featured in the global Powerlist.
Rev. Dr. Ocansey is a world-renowned and award-winning peace, legal migration, and decent jobs for security advocate, philanthropist, professional engineer, evangelist, author, lecturer, businesswoman, songwriter, mother for the motherless, migration expert, radio show hostess, and former USA QVC-TV show hostess of Destination Africa.
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