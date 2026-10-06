Amazon wins global rights to stream Emmys in six-year deal

Theagreement replaces the "Wheel Deal" system, which rotated the gala among major networks like ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC.

Amazon Prime Video has secured exclusive global rights to stream the Emmy Awards under a six-year deal, ending the ceremony's run on traditional US broadcast television.

Starting in 2027, the agreement replaces a rotation of the gala among major networks such as ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC. The ceremony will instead stream live for free worldwide each September, with no Prime Video subscription needed.

Official terms were not disclosed. The BBC has contacted Amazon and the Emmys for comment.

The move is another indication of how live events are shifting to digital platforms as viewing habits evolve. The Oscars, for example, are moving to YouTube live globally starting in 2029.

Mike Proulx, research director at Forrester, said the existing setup had become out of sync with modern television.

"The shows driving the industry forward largely originate on streaming platforms, yet the awards themselves were tethered to broadcast television," Proulx said.

"That's why a leading streaming service like Prime Video makes sense for the Emmys' next act."

Cris Abrego, chair of the Television Academy, said the deal gives the ceremony "unprecedented global reach", allowing audiences in more than 200 countries to watch live.

"Television has never been more global, and the Emmys should be a celebration that the world can share," Abrego said in a statement issued by Amazon.

Mike Hopkins, head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, said the platform is honoured to serve as the "global home" for the ceremony, adding that streaming the show for free delivers " the best entertainment to our customers worldwide."

The agreement marks a milestone for Amazon, giving Prime Video its first marquee entertainment broadcast after building a live-sports profile centred on the NFL's Thursday Night Football, NBA, and UEFA Champions League fixtures.

Amazon's latest earnings highlighted strong gains in live viewership, including record ratings for its inaugural NBA season, which peaked at 6.5 million viewers for Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

The Emmys deal positions Amazon directly alongside Google, whose video platform YouTube holds the upcoming Oscar rights.

YouTube relies primarily on an ad-supported model, whereas Amazon is leveraging free live access to draw massive global audiences into its wider ecosystem.

Like its live sporting events, the free broadcast will allow Amazon to build a substantial global advertising footprint.

Moving exclusively to Prime Video is significant for the Emmys, ending a rotation across the major legacy broadcast networks that has been in place since 1955 and marking the first time the gala will leave traditional broadcast television entirely.

First held in 1949, the Emmys honor achievements in acting, writing, and production, serving as a primary showcase for the global television industry.

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