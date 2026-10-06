Investigators meet family, community over deaths of 3 children found in car trunk

Audio By Carbonatix
Investigators probing the deaths of three children found in the boot of a vehicle belonging to a Ghana Immigration Service officer have met with family and community members in Tamale as efforts intensify to establish what led to their deaths.
The engagement, which took place on Tuesday evening, brought together investigators, the Northern Regional Police Command and the Regional Command of the Ghana Immigration Service.
According to JoyNews sources, investigators took statements from some community members as they worked to piece together the events surrounding the deaths of Dauda Abdul Aziz, 3, Saani Alsharaf, 5, and Dauda Fadilan, 7.
The bodies of the three children were discovered in the boot of a black Hyundai Tucson at Koblimahagu Zoo in the Tamale Metropolis on Monday, October 5.
The children had reportedly left home on Sunday morning to attend Islamic classes but failed to return. Their bodies were later found inside the vehicle, which police said was stuck in mud.
The biological parents of the deceased have also been invited to the Regional Police Command to assist with the investigation as authorities seek further information about the circumstances surrounding the deaths.
The development comes after preliminary autopsy findings indicated that the children did not die of natural causes, prompting police to treat the case as a murder investigation. A toxicological examination is expected to provide further information on the cause and circumstances of their deaths.
The Inspector-General of Police has deployed a specialised team comprising homicide investigators, crime scene experts and intelligence officers to support the Northern Regional Police Command.
The vehicle has also been secured for forensic examination as investigators work to determine how the children ended up in the boot and what caused their deaths.
Investigations are ongoing, with authorities expected to provide further updates as more evidence emerges.
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