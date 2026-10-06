Teachers have legitimate concerns, but prolonged strike will affect pupils – Joseph Kumah

Audio By Carbonatix
Vice Chairman of Parliament’s Education Committee, Joseph Kumah, has acknowledged the concerns raised by pre-tertiary teacher unions but appealed to them to consider the impact of their continued strike on pupils.
Speaking on Joy FM's top story, Mr Kumah said teachers have a legitimate basis for demanding that government honour its commitments, particularly regarding outstanding payments and conditions of service.
“Our teachers, they are right to some extent, because anybody that is promised something definitely, they should receive that promise.”
However, he cautioned that prolonging the industrial action could have consequences for teaching and learning, particularly for pupils who rely on public schools.
“... we should know that the more we are absent from the classrooms, the more it is going to affect children.”
Mr Kumah said Parliament’s Education Committee has been concerned about the dispute and has been engaging stakeholders as part of efforts to find a resolution.
He said the committee supports efforts to ensure that government fulfils its commitments to teachers but also wants the dispute resolved in a way that allows teachers to return to the classroom.
His comments come amid renewed negotiations between government and the teacher unions over outstanding promotion arrears, allowances and the renewal of their collective bargaining agreement.
The nationwide strike by pre-tertiary teachers remains in force as the parties continue discussions aimed at resolving the dispute.
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