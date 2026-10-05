Education | National

Education Ministry commends Ghanaian teachers on World Teachers’ Day 2026

Source: Emmanuel Tetteh  
  5 October 2026 11:12pm
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The Ministry of Education has commended teachers across Ghana for their dedication, professionalism and sacrifices as the country joins the international community to celebrate World Teachers’ Day 2026.

The Ministry said teachers remain at the heart of Ghana’s education system and play a critical role in shaping the minds, character and future of children.

In a press release issued on Monday, October 5, the Ministry particularly recognised teachers serving in deprived and hard-to-reach communities, where they continue to provide education despite challenging conditions.

The Ministry said the Government’s education transformation agenda is focused not only on expanding access to education but also on improving quality, learning outcomes, relevant skills and human capital development.

It stressed that teachers are essential to achieving these objectives, noting that no meaningful education reform can succeed without a strong and supported teaching workforce.

The Ministry therefore pledged to continue working with teachers, their unions and other stakeholders to strengthen the teaching profession, support professional development and address concerns affecting teachers’ welfare and working conditions.

It also called on parents, communities and Ghanaians generally to appreciate and support teachers, whose work it described as fundamental to the country’s social and economic development.

The Ministry used the occasion to express its gratitude to teachers nationwide for their continued service and the role they play in preparing future generations.

“To every teacher, we say:

Thank you for your dedication. Thank you for your sacrifice. Thank you for shaping Ghana’s future.”

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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