Audio By Carbonatix
The Ministry of Education has commended teachers across Ghana for their dedication, professionalism and sacrifices as the country joins the international community to celebrate World Teachers’ Day 2026.
The Ministry said teachers remain at the heart of Ghana’s education system and play a critical role in shaping the minds, character and future of children.
In a press release issued on Monday, October 5, the Ministry particularly recognised teachers serving in deprived and hard-to-reach communities, where they continue to provide education despite challenging conditions.
The Ministry said the Government’s education transformation agenda is focused not only on expanding access to education but also on improving quality, learning outcomes, relevant skills and human capital development.
It stressed that teachers are essential to achieving these objectives, noting that no meaningful education reform can succeed without a strong and supported teaching workforce.
The Ministry therefore pledged to continue working with teachers, their unions and other stakeholders to strengthen the teaching profession, support professional development and address concerns affecting teachers’ welfare and working conditions.
It also called on parents, communities and Ghanaians generally to appreciate and support teachers, whose work it described as fundamental to the country’s social and economic development.
The Ministry used the occasion to express its gratitude to teachers nationwide for their continued service and the role they play in preparing future generations.
“To every teacher, we say:
Thank you for your dedication. Thank you for your sacrifice. Thank you for shaping Ghana’s future.”
Latest Stories
-
Former ‘American Idol’ contestant sentenced to life without parole for wife’s murder
1 hour
-
Education Ministry commends Ghanaian teachers on World Teachers’ Day 2026
1 hour
-
NPP can reconcile with aggrieved members who want to return – Nana Akomea
2 hours
-
Tamale Child Deaths: Vehicle owner arrested as IGP deploys homicide team
2 hours
-
From ShattaFest to MoMo Fest: Entertainment takes centre stage in youth engagement
2 hours
-
Nigerian military aircraft crashes, killing 32
2 hours
-
MTN encourages Ghanaians to use MoMo for saving, investing and financial planning
2 hours
-
Absa Bank Ghana names Stephen Ato Frimpong as Board Chair
2 hours
-
Pickford ‘almost caused crash’ with careless driving
2 hours
-
Author and former politician Jeffrey Archer dies aged 86
2 hours
-
No education reform can succeed without teachers – Education Ministry
3 hours
-
Gauff condemns racist abuse after China Open win
3 hours
-
Medvedev disqualified for hitting spectator with ball
3 hours
-
Oliseh scores twice in late comeback win for France
3 hours
-
Pentagon stops using Anthropic AI tools after blacklisting company, BBC told
3 hours