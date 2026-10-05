Former ‘American Idol’ contestant sentenced to life without parole for wife’s murder

An Ohio man who was found guilty of murdering his wife and staging the crime scene to make it seem as if an intruder had broken into their home and fatally shot the mother of two was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Caleb Flynn, 40, a former pastor who once appeared as a contestant on "American Idol" in 2013, was found guilty of aggravated murder and multiple counts of murder, felonious assault and tampering with evidence in connection with the death of his wife, 37-year-old Ashley Flynn.

Judge Jeannine Pratt called the former pastor's actions "abhorrent" and "quite honestly impossible to fathom" while handing down the life sentence on Monday.

Caleb Flynn called 911 early on Feb. 16 to report that his wife had been shot by an intruder at their home in Tipp City, north of Dayton. He was arrested three days later. Prosecutors alleged that Caleb Flynn "executed" his wife by shooting her twice in the back of the head in bed so that he could be with his mistress and manipulated the crime scene to make it seem as if an intruder had broken in through the garage.

Pratt said that after considering the evidence in the case, there is "one clear and obvious conclusion" -- that Caleb Flynn poses the "highest risk" of harm to the public -- and admonished the "layers of deceit, manipulation and cruelty" that he has shown.

"You could have walked away. You could have separated from her and left her here on this earth to be able to be with the people that need her, who loved her, who looked forward to having her in their lives. But instead, through your greed, your selfishness, your lust, and your cruelty, you chose to take Ashley's life, and in doing so, you did far more than take the life of your wife," Pratt said. "On that fateful day in February, the person who should have been protecting their children shattered their lives."

Caleb Flynn addressed the court prior to learning his sentence, crying while reading from prepared remarks that he shakily clutched while in handcuffs and an orange jumpsuit.

He repeatedly denied killing his wife, saying, "I have unfortunately lied about a lot of things over the last couple of years. But as I stand here before God, who is my ultimate judge, I am not lying when I say I did not kill my wife."

"I will continue to fight for my innocence as long as the Lord allows me to, since I did not kill my wife," he said.

He apologised to his wife's family and asked for their forgiveness.

"I made vows to Ashley on our wedding day -- I failed those vows, and through my decisions, I have caused you guys an incredible amount of pain," he said. "Through those decisions, I'm sure you have felt betrayal, confusion, anger, and so much more."

"I take complete accountability for my words and my decisions," he said. "I am so sorry, I am so sorry, and pray that you can one day forgive me."

Caleb Flynn also addressed members of his family, including his young daughters.

"I don't know if they'll ever be able to hear this, but I want them to hear it regardless -- I love you two," he said, calling them his "greatest joy in his life."

He apologised for not being able to see them grow up and said through tears that he misses them "more than you'll ever know."

The judge said she received over a dozen victim impact statements, and several members of Ashley Flynn's family addressed the court prior to the sentence being handed down, speaking to the impact the murder of their mother has had on his daughters, Alyssa and Ava, and asking for the maximum possible sentence.

In a searing letter read on her behalf, Alyssa said, "You have already caused so much pain to your family and the world. The least you can do is tell everyone you did it and receive your outcome."

"Did you really even think about how much pain you would bring your own two daughters?" the statement continued. "By the way, Ashley Flynn was the best thing that ever happened to you. You had the best life ever, and you decided to throw it away for a girl who was half your age."

In closing, she said her family has "never been stronger", and she doesn't plan to visit him in prison.

Her sister, Ava, asked their father in a statement read on her behalf, "Mommy was the perfect person, the absolute perfect person -- what did she ever do to make you hate her so much?"

"She was my best friend. And then you chose to kill the only mother I ever had. I miss her so much -- so, so, so much. You have no idea," the statement continued, calling on him to "confess and repent" to God.

Caleb Flynn could be seen crying as the statements were read.

He faced up to life in prison without parole.

Prosecutors asked for the maximum possible sentence, arguing in a sentencing memorandum filed ahead of the hearing that he is a "dangerous individual with no regard for human life and has refused to accept accountability or show any remorse."

"It is important to note that Defendant could have lawfully left his marriage. Instead, he chose murder. He planned Ashley's murder for months. This was a planned and calculated execution," Prosecuting Attorney Paul Watkins stated.

In his memo, Watkins said Caleb Flynn's "effort to escape responsibility did not end with the staged scene or the false intruder narrative," but that his two daughters described him instructing them on what to say in their forensic interviews and that their statements "could be the difference between life and death for him."

"Thus, after taking their mother from them, Defendant attempted to use his grieving daughters to reinforce the story he had created to protect himself," Watkins stated.

The defence, meanwhile, said in its memorandum that Flynn continues to maintain his innocence and has no prior criminal history while asking for a sentence that "preserves the possibility of parole and a return to society following his rehabilitation."

The jury deliberated for nearly 2 1/2 hours before reaching a verdict on Sept. 29, finding him guilty of all charges.

During closing arguments, Miami County Assistant Prosecutor Matthew Joseph pointed to evidence including the physical scene and a side garage door he said was made to look as if an intruder had damaged it, Caleb Flynn's 911 call, text messages between the defendant and his mistress discussing the end of his marriage and digital records from the night of the shooting, which he argued "leads straight to the defendant."

"The evidence showed that being the victim would allow the defendant to keep his lucrative job working for Ashley's family business, he would benefit from Ashley's life insurance, and he could keep his position as a working worship leader with zero impact to his reputation within the church," Joseph said during closing arguments on Sept. 29 in the Miami County courtroom. "The evidence does not tell the story of an intruder."

Defence attorney Patrick Mulligan argued during his closing that the state's evidence is circumstantial, and that the only thing prosecutors proved was that Caleb Flynn was having an affair.

"Connecting a couple of meaningless dots doesn't solve the case," Mulligan told jurors.

Caleb Flynn did not testify during the trial, and the defence called no witnesses.

He denied killing his spouse in an interview with police days after the deadly shooting, according to video shown during the more than weeklong trial.

His former mistress testified for the state during the trial, reading from some of the more than 100,000 messages they exchanged over her two days of testimony.

"If I could literally kill her and not go to hell, I would do it in a heartbeat," Caleb Flynn said in one message from May 2025, Botner testified.

Following the guilty verdict, Mulligan told reporters that he expected there to be a notice of appeal filed.

When asked what appellate issues they have, he said, "There's a lack of evidence on prior calculation and design."

Watkins thanked the jury "for their dedication to justice in this case."

In a statement read by Watkins, Ashley Flynn's family said they "refuse to let the evil that ended Ashley's life have the final word in her story."

"Ashley loved Jesus with her whole heart. Her faith wasn't simply something she simply spoke about. It was how she lived," the statement said. "She loved people well, found joy beyond her circumstances, prayed boldly for her family, and wanted her life to point people to Jesus."

"Most of all, she loved being a mom," the statement continued. "She prayed over her girls, taught them to love God, and showed them what it looked like to live with faith, kindness, joy, and grace."

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