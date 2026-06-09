Dr Peter Otokunor to speak at Africa Agriculture, Trade and Investment Summit in Ohio

The Director of Presidential Initiatives in Agriculture and Agribusiness, Dr Peter Boamah Otokunor, is set to address global leaders, investors, policymakers and development partners at the Africa Agriculture, Trade and Investment Summit (AATIS) 2026 in Ohio, United States.

His participation follows an official invitation from Agricwealth Ghana and the USA, organisers of the summit, which is scheduled to take place from June 19 to June 20, 2026, at the Hilton Columbus at Easton in Ohio.

The event is expected to bring together more than 300 high-level delegates from the United States, Ghana and other African countries to discuss investment opportunities, trade expansion and sustainable development across the continent.

According to the organisers, the summit will serve as a strategic platform to attract global investment into Africa’s key economic sectors, including agriculture, manufacturing, logistics and mineral resources.

It will also seek to strengthen trade and investment ties between Ghana and the United States while promoting Africa as a destination for sustainable economic growth and business opportunities.

Dr Otokunor is expected to share insights on Ghana’s agricultural transformation agenda, investment opportunities within the agribusiness sector and the role of agriculture in driving economic development.

Organisers believe his participation will highlight Ghana’s commitment to sustainable agricultural development and reinforce the country’s position as a key voice in discussions on Africa’s economic transformation.

The summit forms part of Agricwealth Ghana’s broader efforts to connect Africa’s agriculture and agribusiness sectors with global investors and strategic partners.

The organisation has previously hosted the Africa Agriculture Investment Summit in London in 2024 and 2025, a major investment summit in Canada in 2025, as well as several editions of the Ghana Youth Agriculture Summit.

Beyond investment promotion, the event is expected to facilitate discussions on innovation, technology adoption and opportunities for young people in agriculture.

Stakeholders also anticipate that the summit will create new partnerships and unlock investment opportunities aimed at accelerating economic growth across Africa while strengthening cooperation between African countries and the United States.

Dr Otokunor’s participation comes at a time when Ghana is seeking to expand agricultural productivity, attract private sector investment and position agribusiness as a key driver of job creation and economic growth.

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