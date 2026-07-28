Mahama pushes Ghana-Gabon economic alliance to unlock trade, investment and job creation

President John Dramani Mahama has called for stronger economic cooperation between Ghana and Gabon, with a focus on trade, investment, industrialisation and private-sector partnerships, as he held bilateral talks with Gabonese President Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema at the Jubilee House on Tuesday, July 28.

President Oligui Nguema arrived in Ghana for an official visit aimed at strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries, which have maintained diplomatic ties for more than six decades.

Addressing the Gabonese leader and his delegation, President Mahama said the visit presented an opportunity for both countries to transform their longstanding friendship into a more practical economic partnership.

“I believe that your decision to undertake this visit to Ghana reflects our personal friendship as leaders of our two countries, but it also reflects the desire that our two governments have to consolidate the long-standing bonds of friendship between our two nations into a more purposeful, ambitious and mutually beneficial partnership,” he said.

President Mahama highlighted trade and investment as key areas where both countries could deepen cooperation, particularly as Africa seeks to expand economic integration through the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

“As the host country for the African Continental Free Trade Area Secretariat, Ghana is committed to advancing intra-African trade, industrialisation and economic integration,” President Mahama said.

He added that Ghana and Gabon should work together to ensure that businesses, investors and citizens benefit from the opportunities created by the continental market.

“We look forward to working closely with Gabon to ensure that our businesses and investors, and more importantly our citizens, are able to benefit fully from the vast opportunities offered by the African Continental market,” he said.

President Mahama identified manufacturing, agribusiness, transport and logistics, infrastructure development, financial services and value addition as areas where stronger collaboration could produce economic benefits for both countries.

“Trade and investment must remain central to this agenda. We should encourage stronger partnership between our private sectors. We should facilitate investment flows and create an enabling environment for businesses in both countries to collaborate,” he stated.

He said expanded commercial exchanges between Ghana and Gabon could help stimulate growth, create jobs and improve the competitiveness of both economies.

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