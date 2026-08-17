Ghana to hold referendum on proposed constitutional amendments in 2027 – Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has announced plans to hold a national referendum on proposed constitutional amendments alongside the 2027 District Assembly Elections.

He made the disclosure in his remarks at the Resetting Ghana Tour Citizens’ Engagement in Bolgatanga as part of his two-day tour of the Upper East Region.

“We therefore want to add the referendum to the District Assembly elections next year. Next year, apart from voting for your Assembly Members, you will also be required to vote on the constitutional amendments,” President Mahama said.

“If the referendum is successful, we will implement the amendments to the entrenched clauses. That is what we are doing with regard to governance.”

President Mahama said, he would soon inaugurate the Constitutional Review Implementation Committee to take the Government’s position paper and the Constitutional Review Commission’s reports and synthesise the two.

He said the Committee would then divide the proposals into non-entrenched clauses and entrenched clauses.

“For non-entrenched clauses, we only need Parliamentary approval. We will put them before Parliament, and Members will vote and pass them,” he said.

“Entrenched clauses require that we conduct a referendum. At least 40 percent of registered voters must vote, and 75 per cent of those who vote must say yes.”

The President said the referendum would then be added to the District Assembly elections next year.

Responding to two requests by the Paramount Chief of Kologo Traditional Area, Naba Clifford Abagna Tandegrewongrekugre Asobayire V for the construction of their road and the establishment of a Senior High School in his area, President Mahama directed the Minister of Roads and Highways to ensure that their road was constructed.

He also tasked the Minister of Education to ensure the establishment of a Senior High School in the Kologo Traditional Area.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.