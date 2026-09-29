Customs increases surveillance at ports, warns importers against concealing restricted items

Audio By Carbonatix
The Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority has stepped up surveillance efforts at Ghana’s entry and exit points to ensure that the country is not used to transit any prohibited, restricted or unwholesome item.
The warnings come after some restricted weapons and ammunition were intercepted at the Tema Port Golden Jubilee Terminal after an attempt by an importer to smuggle into the country as a personal effect.
The items, including two pistols, raffle, and ammunition, were concealed in goods classified as personal effects from the United States of America without the necessary permit and documentation.
According to the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority, the weapons have been seized and the importer detained for further investigation.
Briefing Journalists after the arrest, Head of Communications and Public Affairs at the Ghana Revenue Authority, Florence Asante announced that personnel have been placed on high alert to safeguard the country.
“We want to inform the trading community and general public that Customs have stepped up surveillance and scanning activities at the entry points not only at the Tema port, but at all other entry and exit points.
So, I will use the opportunity to advise people who know that items being imported are restricted or prohibited to try their best to do the needful to obtain the required license and documentation before doing so in order not to fall foul of the law. We take this caution as a serious measure to safeguard our country against illicit activities,” she warned.
The GRA is expected to hand over the seized items to the Criminal Investigations Department for onward prosecution.
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