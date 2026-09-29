Health | National

Ghanaian nurses to receive higher pay, health insurance and rent allowance under new Saint Kitts and Nevis agreement

Source: Albert Kuzor  
  29 September 2026 1:19pm
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Ghana has signed an additional bilateral labour agreement with Saint Kitts and Nevis to improve conditions for Ghanaian nurses sent to work in the Caribbean country.

This was disclosed by the Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

According to him, the agreement provides legally protected enhanced salaries, health insurance, a rent allowance and end-of-service benefits, alongside other labour rights.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, September 29, Mr Ablakwa said he signed the agreement with Saint Kitts and Nevis’ Deputy Prime Minister, Dr Geoffrey Hanley, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

He said the agreement reflected continued demand for the expertise of Ghanaian professionals abroad.

“I commend Ghanaian professionals for making us proud all over the world as many countries continue to seek their outstanding services and expertise,” he wrote.

Mr Ablakwa said Ghana would continue to pursue diplomacy that delivers benefits to its citizens.

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