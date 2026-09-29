Gov’t should not see bipartisan probe into 3.9-tonne cocaine haul as attack – Akuapem North MP

The Member of Parliament for Akuapem North, Samuel Awuku, says the government should not regard calls for a bipartisan parliamentary investigation into the recent cocaine seizures as an attack on the administration.

According to him, the scale of the seizures raises concerns that go beyond partisan politics and require a national response.

Mr Awuku was speaking to JoyNews’ Kwaku Asante ahead of Parliament’s special sitting on Tuesday, September 29, 2026, to consider concerns surrounding major narcotics seizures linked to Ghana.

"We believe that government should not take this [bipartisan probe into 3.9-tonne cocaine haul] as an attack on itself, but let us treat this [cocaine issue] as a national crisis that calls for a bipartisan approach to solving this matter," he said.

His comments follow the seizure by French authorities of nearly 3.9 tonnes of cocaine at the Port of Dunkirk from a container that had departed Ghana. The Minority has subsequently filed a motion seeking a parliamentary inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the shipment and other drug seizures.

However, the Majority in Parliament says a parliamentary investigation into the cocaine bust is unnecessary at this stage, arguing that law enforcement agencies should be allowed to complete their ongoing investigations.

Majority Leader James Agalga said several arrests have already been made in connection with the case, with some suspects arraigned before court and remanded. He questioned the need for Parliament to launch a separate investigation while the security agencies are actively pursuing the matter.

Mr Awuku said the issue should be treated as a national crisis requiring cooperation between the two sides of Parliament.

“We believe that this is not a partisan matter. This is a matter that goes to the core of our nation, our international reputation, and definitely has a ring to it.

“If you’re talking about 3.9 tonnes of cocaine and illicit drugs, it cannot just be the doing of a driver and a mate. There is a wider and a broader cartel,” he said.

Mr Awuku urged the government to support efforts to establish the circumstances surrounding the seizures rather than interpret the proposed parliamentary inquiry as an attack.

The Minority’s proposed inquiry seeks to examine how major narcotics consignments linked to Ghana were processed, inspected, cleared and exported, including the role of relevant state institutions.

Parliament was recalled from recess by Speaker Alban Bagbin for an extraordinary sitting on September 29 following a petition led by First Deputy Minority Whip Habib Iddrisu.

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