Ghana’s fuel consumption rises 12.24% to 4.06 billion litres in first half of 2026

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana consumed 4.06 billion litres of petroleum products in the first half of 2026, an increase of 12.24%, according to a report by the Chamber of Oil Marketing Companies (COMAC).
The chamber’s Analysis of Petroleum Product Volumes, H1 2026 found that petrol and diesel remained the country’s most consumed petroleum products, accounting for more than 80% of national consumption.
Petrol consumption rose by 13.11%, while diesel consumption increased by 17.11%. LPG consumption also grew, rising by 16.93% during the six months.
“Total consumption increased by 12.24% to 4.06 billion litres in H1 2026,” the report states.
Demand grew despite higher fuel prices. COMAC says average ex-pump prices rose above their January opening levels by 19.9% for petrol, 29.4% for diesel and 22.9% for LPG in the first half of the year.
The report links the increases to volatility in international petroleum markets following the Middle East conflict and disruption to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.
The country imported 3.43 billion litres of petroleum products during the period, down 12.67%, while domestic production surged 350.7% to 878.33 million litres, driven by Sentuo Oil Refinery.
The country’s closing petroleum stocks also rose by 91%, from 440.24 million litres to 840.64 million litres.
COMAC says the consumption-weighted average stock cover improved from 3.2 weeks to 6.0 weeks, although LPG stocks remained comparatively low at 3.1 weeks of cover.
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