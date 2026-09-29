AK24 Entertainment wins Event Promoter of the Year at Ghana Entertainment Awards USA 2026

AK24 Entertainment has been named Event Promoter of the Year at the 2026 Ghana Entertainment Awards USA, recognising the Ohio-based events company’s work promoting Ghanaian music and culture in the United States.

The awards ceremony was held on Saturday, September 26, 2026, at the Avenue Event Center in South Hackensack, New Jersey.

AK24 Entertainment emerged from a category that included Blaq Pages, Chale Boys, Ensah Boys, GH Music Promo and Tee Jay Ent.

The recognition comes after a notable year for the company, highlighted by its staging of R2Bees Live in Ohio on August 15.

The concert, sponsored by LemFi, took place at The Bluestone in Columbus, where Ghanaian duo R2Bees delivered a sold-out performance.

The event was also billed as the duo's first performance at the venue and marked the first appearance by an Afrobeats act there.

The latest honour adds to AK24 Entertainment's track record at the Ghana Entertainment Awards USA. The company previously won Best Event Promoter at the 2023 edition, the same year it organised a sold-out Sarkodie concert at The Forum in Columbus.

Over the years, AK24 Entertainment has also brought several major Ghanaian acts to audiences in Ohio, including Sarkodie, Stonebwoy and Black Sherif, while staging events such as the GH@67 live concert.

With its continued focus on connecting Ghanaian music and culture with audiences in the diaspora, the company has established itself as a recurring promoter of Ghanaian entertainment events in Ohio.

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