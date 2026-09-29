AK24 Entertainment wins Event Promoter of the Year at Ghana Entertainment Awards USA 2026

Audio By Carbonatix
AK24 Entertainment has been named Event Promoter of the Year at the 2026 Ghana Entertainment Awards USA, recognising the Ohio-based events company’s work promoting Ghanaian music and culture in the United States.
The awards ceremony was held on Saturday, September 26, 2026, at the Avenue Event Center in South Hackensack, New Jersey.
AK24 Entertainment emerged from a category that included Blaq Pages, Chale Boys, Ensah Boys, GH Music Promo and Tee Jay Ent.
The recognition comes after a notable year for the company, highlighted by its staging of R2Bees Live in Ohio on August 15.
The concert, sponsored by LemFi, took place at The Bluestone in Columbus, where Ghanaian duo R2Bees delivered a sold-out performance.
The event was also billed as the duo's first performance at the venue and marked the first appearance by an Afrobeats act there.
The latest honour adds to AK24 Entertainment's track record at the Ghana Entertainment Awards USA. The company previously won Best Event Promoter at the 2023 edition, the same year it organised a sold-out Sarkodie concert at The Forum in Columbus.
Over the years, AK24 Entertainment has also brought several major Ghanaian acts to audiences in Ohio, including Sarkodie, Stonebwoy and Black Sherif, while staging events such as the GH@67 live concert.
With its continued focus on connecting Ghanaian music and culture with audiences in the diaspora, the company has established itself as a recurring promoter of Ghanaian entertainment events in Ohio.
Latest Stories
-
Road Minister tasks Arab Contractors to expedite Kumasi Outer Ring Road
40 seconds
-
Media must strengthen fact-checking to fight information disorder – President’s Legal Advisor
3 minutes
-
DVLA begins pilot of RFID-enabled number plates ahead of 2027 rollout
3 minutes
-
There is more than one pathway to the future you want
10 minutes
-
Government appeals to striking teachers to suspend action as FWSC talks resume
13 minutes
-
Gender Ministry calls for greater industry support for women in TVET
18 minutes
-
Mrs. Victoria Keren Lamiorkor Adomakoh (née Bright-Davies)
21 minutes
-
WHO calls for targeted healthcare support for vulnerable communities in Upper East
23 minutes
-
Man released on bail after 41 years on death row
23 minutes
-
NADMO mobilises over 1,000 mattresses as relief efforts continue for Hohoe flood victims
27 minutes
-
President Mahama courts diaspora investment, highlights Ghana’s economic and energy gains at UNGA – Town Hall
28 minutes
-
Hohoe floods: Volta Regional Minister assures affected residents of government support
34 minutes
-
Ablakwa assures Ghanaians in New York of stronger consular support and recognition of diaspora contributions
37 minutes
-
Gender Ministry prepares officers to monitor LEAP payments nationwide
41 minutes
-
AMA reminds drivers of yellow-plated vehicles to obtain commercial driver’s licences from Assembly
43 minutes