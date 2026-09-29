KNUST, UNCDF host EU Ambassador to advance EU Pact for skills development initiative agenda

The Career Services Centre of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has reaffirmed its commitment to equipping students with industry-ready skills through strategic collaborations with the European Union and the United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF).

The European Union Ambassador and his delegation to the university’s Career Services Centre focused on youth empowerment, employability, digital skills training, and strengthening academic-industry collaboration.

The visit was part of efforts to strengthen cooperation among KNUST, the European Union, and UNCDF to advance youth employability, innovation, and entrepreneurship in Ghana and beyond.

H.E Rune Skinnebach, Ambassador of the European Union to Ghana, commended KNUST for its growing influence in higher education and innovation, describing the institution as a leading force not only in Ghana but across West Africa.

Ambassador of the European Union to Ghana, H.E Rune Skinnebach,

“I think it’s obligatory for us, now that we are in Kumasi, to come and see you and understand what you are doing, to see how you have established this leading role not only in Ghana, but also in West Africa as a whole,” he stated.

He noted that the European Union remains committed to supporting young people through initiatives such as European Horizons and Erasmus+, adding that partnerships with institutions like KNUST are crucial to shaping the continent's future.

“I’m always keen to engage with young people because, after all, they are not only the future, but they are also the present,” he said.

Director of the KNUST Career Services Centre, Mrs. Selina Angmor Doe

The Director of the KNUST Career Services Centre, Mrs. Selina Angmor Doe, explained that the university was selected last year as one of the implementers of the European Union’s Skills Project in collaboration with UNCDF.

According to her, the partnership has already yielded significant results, including the reconstruction of the Centre’s website to incorporate a job board that allows employers to directly upload employment opportunities for students and graduates.

“We have been able to train over 3,000 students in IT skills that will make them competitive internationally,” she said.

She added that the project has also facilitated engagements with industry experts and led to the establishment of programme advisory committees for five programmes under the Faculty of Physical and Computational Sciences to help align academic curricula with current industry trends and demands.

The Dean of the International Programmes Office (IPO), Professor Edmund Ekuadzi underscored KNUST’s vision of becoming a leading science and technology institution on the African continent through strategic partnerships and student-centred initiatives.

The Dean of the International Programmes Office (IPO), Professor Edmund Ekuadzi

“We are attaching our curricula and making sure that the curricula we use to train students is in sync with industry needs,” he stated.

He explained that beyond technical training, the university is focused on preparing students for the world of work through initiatives spearheaded by the Career Services Centre.

The Dean highlighting a message from the Vice-Chancellor, said the university’s commitment to investing in young people.

“Whatever it is we do for the young people, we should know that we are not doing it for the future,” he said.

He further assured the delegation of KNUST’s readiness to deepen collaboration with international partners to create more opportunities for students.

“With over 80,000 students and close to 20,000 graduates every year, initiatives like these are very important to us. Our students need to step out there not only to search for jobs but also to create jobs,” he added.

Director of Student Affairs (left), together with the Dean of the International Programmes Office, presents a miniature KNUST stool to the EU Ambassador.

In her remarks, the Director of Student Affairs, Prof. Marian Asantewah Nkansah, pictured on the left, highlighted the significance of the KNUST stool as a symbol of the University’s heritage, knowledge and excellence. She noted that presenting a miniature of the stool to the EU Ambassador was not merely a gift, but a symbolic gesture of welcoming him into the KNUST family and recognising his connection with the University and its community.





As part of the visit, the Ambassador engaged students who had benefited from the project through career consultations, interactive sessions, and a luncheon discussion where students shared their experiences and the impact of the programme on their professional development.

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