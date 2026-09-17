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KNUST warns applicants against fake admission, accommodation agents

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  17 September 2026 9:22am
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The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has warned prospective students and parents to be wary of individuals and online platforms claiming they can secure admission, hall placement or rooms at the university.

The caution follows what the university describes as a rise in social media posts, WhatsApp groups, websites and other platforms presenting themselves as sources of official information or offering services connected to admissions and accommodation.

KNUST said applicants should not pay anyone who claims to have the ability to guarantee admission or secure hall accommodation and room bookings. It also warned against sharing admission credentials, passwords or personal documents with third parties.

The university stressed that information relating to admissions, fees, accommodation and hall bookings should only be obtained through its officially designated offices and communication channels.

Applicants were further reminded that their KNUST Admissions Portal login details are confidential and must remain in their possession throughout the admissions process.

In a statement issued on Thursday, September 17, the university urged prospective students and parents to rely on information published through its official website, knust.edu.gh, for updates on admissions and accommodation.

Those seeking clarification can contact the KNUST Admissions Office on 024 013 0946, 020 133 2812 or 054 020 6262. The university’s official WhatsApp contact is 024 013 0946, while its Telegram contact is 050 048 2807.

KNUST said using the approved channels would help applicants protect themselves from fraudulent schemes targeting students and parents seeking admission and accommodation.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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