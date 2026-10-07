NPP mourns Samuel Arthur Odoi-Sykes

Audio By Carbonatix
The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has expressed deep sorrow over the death of Ambassador Samuel Arthur Odoi-Sykes, describing him as one of the founding pillars of the party and a distinguished statesman.
In a statement dated October 7, 2026, and signed by National Chairman John Boadu, the party said Mr Odoi-Sykes devoted several decades to public service, democratic governance and constitutional democracy.
Mr Odoi-Sykes served as Member of Parliament for Ashiedu Keteke, now Odododiodioo, during Ghana’s Third Republic and later became Minority Leader of Parliament.
The NPP said he distinguished himself through parliamentary leadership and advocacy for democratic ideals.
As a founding father of the NPP, Ambassador Odoi-Sykes played what the party described as a pivotal role in establishing its institutional and ideological foundations.
He served as National Chairman of the party from 1998 to 2001, a period the NPP said was instrumental in uniting and strengthening the party ahead of its historic electoral victory in 2000.
According to the party, that victory resulted in the first democratic transfer of power between political parties under the Fourth Republic.
Following the NPP’s electoral victory, Mr Odoi-Sykes served as Ghana’s High Commissioner to Canada from 2001 to 2006, where he represented the country and contributed to strengthening Ghana’s diplomatic relations.
The NPP said he also served on several national and party committees throughout his lifetime, providing counsel, strategic leadership and institutional experience.
The party described his integrity, humility, intellect and commitment to Ghana’s democratic development as qualities that would continue to inspire future generations.
“His passing marks the end of an illustrious chapter in Ghana's political history,” the statement said, adding that the nation had lost a distinguished public servant while the NPP had lost “one of its most respected elder statesmen and steadfast architects.”
The party extended its condolences to his wife, children, the Odoi-Sykes family, friends and associates.
It said Ambassador Odoi-Sykes had “paid his dues” through a life of service to God, country and the party, and that his legacy of principled leadership, patriotism and selfless service would remain part of Ghana’s democratic history.
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