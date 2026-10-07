Chairman and fellow patriots – Irene Ponu-Brenyah writes to NPP

Fellow Patriots,

I bring you warm greetings from London, United Kingdom. I hope everyone is well and has arrived safely back at your various destinations. We thank the Almighty God for His protection.

I wish, first and foremost, to congratulate the newly elected National Executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP). I wish you all wisdom, strength and God’s guidance as you take up the responsibility of leading our great party.

However, there are issues I believe the newly elected National Chairman, Mr John Boadu, must take seriously in the interest of the party, particularly concerning the manner in which certain videos and narratives were used during the recent campaign.

I previously issued a statement on this matter after seeing a video circulating widely on various social media platforms. I drew the attention of Mr John Boadu to the video, and it was subsequently taken down a few days before the election. Unfortunately, the same video was later circulated on various platforms by the outgoing NPP UK Chairman, Mr Kingsley Adumattah Agyapong (WOKA K).

Let me make this very clear: the fact that we, the Dombo family, have remained relatively quiet does not mean that we have accepted what has happened, nor does it mean that we are unaware of what is being done in our name or around our family.

The election may be over, but the issues surrounding this video and the narratives built around it should not simply be swept under the carpet.

The Dombo family has made enormous sacrifices for the NPP and its political tradition. My late grandfather, Chief S. D. Dombo, sacrificed his own presidential ambition for the greater good of the political tradition he believed in. Yet, over the years, there have been occasions when members of the Dombo family have felt used, disrespected and taken for granted.

I say this with all humility because I have experienced this personally.

Too often, people associate themselves with the Dombo name when it serves their political interests, seek our support when they need it, and then appear to distance themselves from us when they have achieved their objectives.

Our silence should never be mistaken for weakness, ignorance or stupidity.

At the NPP UK AGM last month, while the chairmanship contest was being discussed, I personally raised this matter. A sitting Member of Parliament responded to me by saying that he knew I was supporting Mr Boakye Agyarko. I openly confirmed that I was.

He then referred to the same video allegedly made by Mr Boakye Agyarko several years ago and suggested that it had upset people and influenced their decision to support Mr John Boadu.

My question was simple: How can a video be used as evidence or justification for a political decision when the context and substance of the statement are being misrepresented?

As I understand it, the statement attributed to Mr Boakye Agyarko was essentially that if you highly regard Chief S. D. Dombo, then you must honour and respect the Dombo name and recognise the sacrifices made by his children and grandchildren.

There is absolutely nothing offensive about asking people to honour the legacy of Chief S. D. Dombo.

Mr Boakye Agyarko has already addressed the matter and issued a statement. Therefore, I believe it is time for those who continue to circulate a different narrative to allow the matter to rest.

If political differences led people to support Mr John Boadu, that is their democratic right. But those political choices should not be justified by misrepresenting the Dombo family, Mr Boakye Agyarko or statements made years ago.

I therefore respectfully call on the National Chairman, Mr John Boadu, to address this matter and ensure that the video and the narrative surrounding it are brought to an end.

There is also another matter that deserves attention.

A video circulated by Mr Joe Wise, former Member of Parliament and former First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, made reference to individuals allegedly involved in attempts to influence the chairmanship contest. Among the names mentioned were Anthony Karbo, Alolo and Opare Ansah, among others.

The allegation was that some individuals were seeking a National Chairman whom they could control and were therefore attempting to influence delegates against Mr Boakye Agyarko.

I ask a very simple question: Is there no truth at all in the concerns raised in that video?

I believe the party must be mature enough to examine these issues honestly rather than dismissing every concern simply because an election has ended.

I am the first granddaughter of the late Chief S. D. Dombo, and I have consistently made it clear that the Dombo family will continue to support Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the former Vice President of Ghana, in every appropriate way.

The late Adisa Dombo, my direct grandmother, was Dr Bawumia’s aunt. This is a family relationship I have spoken about publicly on many occasions.

It is therefore concerning when narratives emerge that have the potential to create unnecessary tension between the Dombo family and the office or supporters of Dr Bawumia.

I say this respectfully to my brother: please put your people in order and help bring this matter to an end before it creates unnecessary problems for the party and damages relationships that should never be damaged.

Mr John Boadu, as the newly elected National Chairman, now has an opportunity to demonstrate leadership. I respectfully expect him to address this matter and reassure the Dombo family that our name, our history and the sacrifices of our forebears will not be used as political weapons.

The NPP has just gone through a very important election. We should now be thinking about unity, rebuilding, discipline and preparing the party for the future.

The outcome and the manner in which the elections were conducted, particularly the results involving the First, Second and Third Vice Chairmanship positions, will naturally be discussed and judged by the public. I will leave that assessment to the good people of Ghana.

But one thing I will say without hesitation is this:

Do not use the Dombo name to create an issue where there is none. Do not use our family’s history for political convenience. And do not mistake our silence for weakness.

The Dombo family has sacrificed enough for the political tradition we believe in. We have remained calm for a long time because we value the unity and future of the NPP.

But there comes a time when silence must give way to clarity.

Leave the Dombo family out of political manipulation and focus on building the party.

I remain committed to the unity, progress and future of the New Patriotic Party.

Thank you.

Humbly,

Irene Ponu-Brenyah

First Granddaughter of the Late Chief S. D. Dombo

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.