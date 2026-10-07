African communities have solutions but lack access – Liberian envoy

Communities across Africa are developing solutions capable of transforming economies and societies, but their potential is often constrained by inadequate access to capital, institutions, networks, markets and opportunities.

This was the assessment of Liberia’s Presidential Envoy for Trade, Investments and Special Duties, Daniel N. Kolubah, as he welcomed the establishment of the Anwelle Foundation at its official outdooring in Jirapa in the Upper West Region.

Speaking as the Guest of Honour at a durbar attended by traditional leaders, diplomats, government officials and development partners, Mr Kolubah said sustainable development required a collaborative effort.

“Our task therefore is to help create an environment in which that potential can flourish. We need governments that provide an enabling environment for innovation and enterprise. We need businesses that see Africa not simply as a marketplace but as a continent rich in human capital, creativity, and opportunities,” he said.

“We need investors prepared to support African enterprises and unlock local potential. We need development partners and civil society organisations capable of translating ideas into sustainable community impact.”

Mr Kolubah stressed the need for Africans to work together across borders, noting that many of the continent’s challenges and opportunities were shared.

“Above all, we need Africans working together across borders, recognising that many of our challenges and many of our great opportunities are shared. It is within this broader context that I welcome the establishment of the Anwelle Foundation,” he added.

Development can begin from Jirapa

The Paramount Chief of Jirapa Traditional Area, Naa Donlabong Dinaa Ganaa III, who hosted the event, said the Foundation embodied a critical shift in thinking — that development did not always have to begin from Accra.

“Development does not always have to begin from Accra. It can begin here. It can begin from a young man who refuses to give up on his community,” Naa Donlabong Ganaa III said.

He also defended his decision to enskin social media influencer Parrot Mouth as a Development Chief, arguing that tradition must embrace modern tools to tell the Jirapa story to the world.

Foundation seeks to close opportunity gap

The Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Anwelle Foundation, Frank Anwelle, said the Foundation was born out of personal experience and was established to address the gap that often leaves brilliant students in rural Ghana without opportunities simply because they never hear about them.

“Someone saw potential in me and opened a door. But support was largely a matter of chance. The Anwelle Foundation exists to close that gap,” Mr Anwelle said.

Even before its official launch, the Foundation had intervened to support victims of the Jirapa Senior High School dormitory fire, distributed sewing machines to support livelihoods and drilled boreholes to provide clean water for communities.

One of the beneficiaries, Abdul Karim Hakim, shared his story. He was discovered in 2022 working as a security guard in Dansoman, Accra, to raise money for his school fees. He is now a Level 400 student studying Computer Science at the University for Development Studies (UDS), fully sponsored by the Anwelle Foundation.

Foundation promises accountability

Addressing the gathering as Board Chairman of the Anwelle Foundation, Prof Williams Angko explained that the name “Anwelle” meant “no one should be left behind” and assured the public of strict accountability and transparency.

“Anwelle means no one should be left behind. The board will ensure that every resource entrusted to us is used transparently and reaches out to those in need - not those who are related to us. Everybody is our relative,” Prof Angko stated.

Chairman for the occasion, Prof Osumanu Issaka Kanton, called on all stakeholders to collaborate to sustain the impact of the Foundation on the ground.

The launch brought together traditional leaders, diplomats, including the Liberian Presidential Envoy, the Upper West Regional Minister, Charles Lwanga Puozuing, and other dignitaries.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.